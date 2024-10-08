Decentralized Data Storage Company Botanika Secures $1.5M Investment to Kickstart Go-to-Market Strategy

Backed by leaders in AI and data storage, Botanika sets out to transform the landscape with patented innovations and a strong advisory team

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Botanika, a company pioneering hyper-scalable, decentralized data storage solutions, announced today that it has successfully secured $1.5 million funding from a group of 30 angel investors. The funds will be dedicated to launching Botanika’s go-to-market (GTM) strategy, enabling the company to drive user acquisition and educate the market on its groundbreaking decentralized storage technology.



Inspired by the foundational principles of blockchain, Botanika leverages the concept of a decentralized ledger of online events—essentially data—that has been overshadowed by the crypto-financial aspect of the technology. Recognizing blockchain’s potential as a vast storage network, Botanika is designed to be the next evolution of decentralized technology. The rise of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) and AI, along with the founding team’s expertise, has enabled Botanika to create a unique decentralized storage network powered by plug-and-play hardware nodes.

Botanika is supported by a distinguished advisory team, including Jasmine Zhang, General Partner at A&T Capital; Aamer Chaudhry, Principal at Accenture; Dr. Qurashi, Director of Data Center at Kyndryl; and Dr. Al Sanad, Professor at King Saud University. These experts bring valuable insights from diverse industries, strengthening Botanika's mission to revolutionize decentralized data storage.

"We are immensely proud and grateful for the trust and support we have received from our angel investors," said Siwon Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Botanika. "Botanika aims to innovate an area that has been overlooked for years—our world’s ability to safely store and transmit the cascade of data that is flooding the internet, thanks to emerging technologies such as generative AI. Our patented solution not only stands to outcompete current decentralized storage platforms but also rivals some of the largest names in centralized storage. Botanika is the brainchild of our talented team’s years of expertise, and now, combined with the trust and insight from some of the most prominent figures in AI and data, I am confident to say, it will become a positive force that brings unprecedented innovation in this space."

Botanika’s funds will be primarily used to kickstart its GTM efforts, focusing on expanding its user base and increasing awareness of its unique storage capabilities. The company's patented technology, driven by an AI-powered sharding, transmission, and data regeneration algorithm, offers a plug-and-play hardware node solution that revolutionizes how decentralized data storage operates.

Botanika is building an efficient, hyper-scalable, decentralized data storage network powered by its proprietary B1 hardware nodes. With patented AI-driven sharding, transmission, and data regeneration algorithms, Botanika is positioned to revolutionize the decentralized storage landscape. The company’s mission is to provide a cost-effective, secure, and scalable data storage solution for both individuals and institutions in the current digital age.

