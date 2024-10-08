Former Indiana Police Lieutenant Convicted of Federal Civil Rights Violation and Obstruction of Justice

A federal jury convicted a former New Castle, Indiana, police lieutenant last Friday on multiple counts of using excessive force against people in custody and one count of obstruction of justice by witness tampering.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Aaron Jason Strong, 47, while a lieutenant at the New Castle Police Department, physically abused a suspect and two pretrial detainees and made false statements to an Indiana State Police detective who had been assigned to investigate an allegation against him.

“Aaron Strong is a repeat offender who defied his oath and abused his law enforcement authority to violently and unlawfully assault multiple individuals,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This defendant put his fellow officers in danger and grievously injured people in his custody, whose wellbeing and rights he had a legal and moral duty to protect. Strong betrayed the law enforcement profession when he told lie after lie in an effort to cover up his crimes and derail an independent investigation. This unanimous jury verdict makes clear a core principle in our country – law enforcement officers are not above the law and will be held accountable for their crimes.”

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to serve our communities. Their jobs are difficult, dangerous and noble,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana. “Aaron Strong is not noble. He repeatedly and unlawfully abused his position of authority to inflict violence, injury and pain — with no lawful justification. He then lied to cover it up. Our community deserves better. Together with our partners at the Justice Department, the FBI and Indiana State Police, our federal prosecutors will continue to seek accountability for police who illegally assault those they are sworn to protect.”

Evidence showed that, in August 2019, then-Lieutenant Strong responded to another officer’s report of a foot chase. As Strong arrived, the suspect stopped running, put his hands up, said “I’m done” and lowered himself to the ground. As another officer approached to take the suspect into custody, Strong ran up and struck the suspect at least 12 times with a metal police baton, nearly striking a fellow officer. The incident was promptly reported by other involved officers, and the Indiana State Police were called in to conduct an independent criminal investigation. During a meeting with the State Police investigator, Strong gave a false account of the incident in which he minimized his own use of force and exaggerated the danger posed by the suspect.

Evidence also showed that, in July 2017, Strong, while acting in his capacity as the commanding officer of the Henry County, Indiana, SWAT Team, had abused two men being held in pretrial detention at the Henry County Transition Center, a low-security annex of the Henry County Jail. The SWAT Team had been requested to assist jail officers with moving a small number of inmates who had become intoxicated on contraband alcohol from the Transition Center to the main jail. While inside the Transition Center, Strong stomped on the head of a detainee who was complying with commands to lie on the ground. A few moments later, Strong approached a second inmate, who was kneeling, not moving, with his back to Strong, and shot him point-blank in the back with a less-lethal “beanbag” round, which Strong knew could cause death or serious bodily injury when used at short ranges. The impact from the round fractured the detainee’s spine.

Numerous current and former New Castle and Henry County law enforcement officers testified for the prosecution.

Strong was convicted of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of witness tampering. A co-defendant, Strong’s nephew, was found not guilty of one count of witness tampering.

Strong is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7, 2025, and faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Indianapolis Field Office and Indiana State Police investigated the case, with assistance from the New Castle Police Department.

Trial Attorney Alec Ward of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Blackett for the Southern District of Indiana are prosecuting the case.