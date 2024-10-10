Experienced International Trade and Sanctions Lawyer Jorge Vera Joins Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC

Jacobson Burton Kelley International Trade Law

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- International trade law firm Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC (JBK) is pleased to announce the addition of Jorge Vera, an experienced international trade and sanctions attorney, as Of Counsel in the Washington, DC office. Jorge brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as Senior Counsel for Trade and Sanctions at The Boeing Company and his co-leadership of the trade group at the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco).At JBK Jorge will collaborate with the firm's attorneys to advise U.S. and international companies and financial institutions on a wide range of matters, including international trade, sanctions compliance, transactional issues, and enforcement."Jorge's extensive background in both international law firms and in-house counsel roles uniquely positions him to provide our clients with sound, practical, and actionable advice," said Doug Jacobson, the firm's managing partner. "His expertise in commercial and defense issues, sanctions matters, CFIUS, and national security affairs makes him a versatile and invaluable addition to our team."With over a decade of experience in international trade, sanctions, and policy, Jorge has an impressive career trajectory. He began working at the Western Hemisphere office of the United States Trade Representative and served as an analyst at Philip Morris International, supporting the government affairs group. As a Michael Gadbaw Fellow in International Law & Policy at General Electric, Jorge honed his skills further. He has also worked as a consultant at a big four consulting firm, developing trade compliance plans, processes, and procedures for clients, and auditing entities under consent agreements."Jorge will significantly enhance our capability to navigate the increasingly complex and evolving trade and sanctions regulations for our diverse clientele," said partner Glen Kelley.Michael Burton echoed these sentiments, stating, "Jorge's ability to work across various industries and roles makes him a valuable member of our firm. He understands the nuances of small, medium, and large enterprises and excels in working with clients worldwide. Our clients will find Jorge to be a capable and effective advisor who is a pleasure to work with."Doug Jacobson expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I have known Jorge for many years and am pleased to welcome him to our firm. With our combined expertise, we are even better equipped to provide our clients with efficient and cost-effective solutions to their most complex sanctions and export compliance issues. Jorge's background in consulting, big law, and corporate environments, along with his language skills, will complement our existing capabilities in global trade and sanctions, allowing us to reach clients in even more parts of the world."About Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLCWith offices in Washington, DC and New York, New York, Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC advises U.S. and non-U.S. companies on a wide variety of international trade issues, including compliance, investigations and audits, enforcement, and transactional matters. The firm's practice areas include sanctions and export controls, customs, anti-bribery and anti-money laundering law, and US foreign investment review (CFIUS).JBK attorneys are ranked in the leading international attorney guides, including Chambers and Partners and Who's Who Legal. Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC is a member of the Trusted Trade Alliance and has strategic alliance with MME , a Switzerland-based law and consulting firm, and with Bennink Dunnin-Wasowicz , a law firm based in the Netherlands and France. JBK has been recognized by the publication WorldECR as one of the leading export controls law firms in the United States.Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLCInternational Trade Law1725 I Street, NW, Suite 300Washington, DC 20006info@jacobsonburton.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.