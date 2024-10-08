New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Offers Specialist Guidance for Patients Searching for the Right Sober Living Home in Southern California

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., one of the top rehab and detox centers in Laguna Niguel, is pleased to announce its new specialist guidance for patients searching for the right sober living home in Southern California.

Delivered by the highly rated facility’s team of addiction specialists, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.’s specialist guidance has been added to the rehab center’s list of services to enable more individuals to access the personalized care they require to reach long-term sobriety. The guidance considers a patient’s history, treatment, and needs to help them decide if to stay in a sober living home, as well as how long the most beneficial route in their recovery is.

“Sober Living provides you with a place to stay in a structured environment with other recovering addicts,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “People in sober-living homes abstain from alcohol and drugs while participating in outpatient rehab or after completing inpatient rehab. Sober Living can be an important step after completing rehab. Not everyone needs to live in a sober living home after successfully completing rehab. However, there are many instances where it can be beneficial. Our new guidance is designed to help individuals find out more about Sober Living and if it is right for you.”

Sober Living Homes are a residential living facility where patients in the final stages of their treatment live with other recovering addicts and work toward recovery. With a team of highly trained and experienced counselors available, patients can develop better habits and living skills, as well as undergo group therapy with individuals in similar situations who can be supportive throughout their entire recovery journey.

Offering more structure than everyday life, sober living homes are there to help patients transition from rehab back into the real world while providing the necessary skills and coping mechanisms to do so successfully. This type of aftercare is significantly beneficial for individuals with an unstable home life or who have a living situation that is particularly stressful or not conducive to their recovery.

Whether prospective patients have questions about sober living or are ready to find the sober living arrangement that works for them, New Leaf Detox & Treatment Sober Living in Laguna Niguel, California, and Orange County can help provide them with the insight and resources they need.

The leading rehab facility invites individuals to contact its specialist team today via 1-949-569-5261 to receive all the information they need to plan how to begin and pay for their sober living program.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

To learn more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and its new specialist guidance for patients searching for the right sober living home in Southern California, please visit the website at https://nldetox.com/.

