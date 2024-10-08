VF Developments Completes 920 Everett Street, a Renovated Multifamily Property in the Chinatown Area of Los Angeles

Chinatown apartments for rent

VF Developments, LLC, a minority and female owned and run company, has completed renovations on apartment at “920 Everett”, a modern style multifamily property

We are excited to complete the renovation on 920 Everett Street, bring the property to market, and lease it up to provide much needed affordable housing to the city of Los Angeles” — Victoria Vu

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VF Developments, LLC, a minority and female owned and run company, has completed unit reconfigurations and renovations on two- and three-bedroom units at “920 Everett”, a 2000s built modern style multifamily property. The community is located in the highly desirable Victor Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. Victor Heights is a hillside area just north of the city of Los Angeles and near Chinatown with sweeping views of downtown LA.Victoria Vu, a renowned designer and Managing Partner of VF Developments, LLC carefully designed and restored the rental homes. Ms. Vu was formerly a leading Halloween costume designer and is a graduate of the prestigious Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. All units have stunning views of the Downtown Los Angeles skyline. These luxury rental homes feature keyless entry door locks to spacious two- and three- bedroom floor plans with newly modernized kitchens, bathrooms and in-unit washer and dryers. The kitchens boast white stone quartz countertops with brand new self-closing cabinetry and high-end stainless-steel Whirlpool refrigerators with matching gas cooktop with oven and microwave. Bathrooms have been enhanced with new bathtubs and glass shower doors with designer touches. The apartment homes are separately metered with 10 onsite parking spaces. 920 Everett Street has a Walk Score of 87 out of 100 - a Very Walkable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot. This location is in the Greater Echo Park Elysian neighborhood in Los Angeles.James Kemple, owner of Patriot Painting & Construction Inc., performed the role of general contracting services and performed the interior renovations. He noted “We have worked very hard to renovate these units to offer to our new incoming residents. We enjoyed the transforming these units into modern day living spaces. The team that completed the renovations on the units were entirely locally based minority vendors, employees, and contractors. We are proud to create jobs in the Chinatown area for minorities, significantly improve the community, and provide more affordable housing.”This downtown Los Angeles modern two-story garden walkup in Victor Heights has six spacious two- and three-bedroom two bath units. Victor Heights is a small hillside neighborhood in downtown LA located east of Echo Park, northeast of Angeleno Heights, southwest of Elysian Park, and northwest of Chinatown. Located just down the street from Everett Park and around the corner from The Elysian, a William Pereira-designed mid-century office building repurposed and transformed with 91 luxury live/work suites and two-story penthouses. Victor Heights is bounded by Sunset Boulevard on the south, 110 freeway and Chinatown on the east, Stadium Way on the north, and Marview Avenue on the west. A video of the community and location can be seen here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3RowFLnvR4&t=20s Victoria Vu commented, “We are excited to complete the renovation on 920 Everett Street, bring the property to market, and lease it up to provide much needed affordable housing to the city of Los Angeles. We just hit the market for preleasing and have experienced incredible interest. We also plan to build an ADU (accessory dwelling unit) building in the large parking area with a very affordable rent. As a first generation American we strive to enhance the communities around us and create modern living spaces for our residents.”VF Developments, LLC acquired the Los Angeles multifamily property located at 920 Everett Street, Los Angeles, California with the plan of repositioning and adding capital improvements. Originally built in 2000, VF Development's improvements included enhancements to exterior redesign to enhance the simple clean lines of modern architecture. These improvements include new wood exterior façade, new exterior paint, landscaping with bright white rocks and succulents and completely restored and upgraded interior finishes.Kim Vu added, “We are excited to complete this major apartment renovation in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles and bring these units to market to welcome in our new residents. The apartment homes are high-quality finished with the added convenience of in-unit washer and dryers. Plus, the views of the downtown Los Angeles are spectacular with everything that LA has to offer being a very short drive or walk away.”

920 Everett Street with skyline views of Downtown Los Angeles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.