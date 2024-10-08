Kiniero on Track for First Gold in Q4 2025

Highlights:



First gold pour is on track for Q4 2025, key long lead items procured

Project Development team appointed, led by Chief Development Officer Dimitrios Felekis

Engineering for doubling plant capacity to 6Mtpa was awarded to Primero Engineering and is currently 24% complete

Additional Ball Mill awarded and scheduled for shipment in May 2025, SAG Mill on track for Q1 2025

Power station awarded with delivery from May 2025

Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) expanded design commenced with Knight Piésold

Civils contracts awarded, and concrete work has recommenced on site

Earthworks Fleet for TSF and infrastructure arrived in Guinea

Electrical and instrumentation awarded to ECG Engineering

Inferred resource drilling program for Mansounia nearing completion with more than 32,000 metres of RC and more than 2,600 meters of DD completed

Updated Feasibility Study for Kiniero on track for Q1 2025, led by AMC.



QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc (“Robex” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RBX) is pleased to provide a project development update for Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea. The project is on track for first gold in Q4 2025.

Robex Managing Director Matthew Wilcox said: “I am very pleased to provide shareholders with our first project development update for Kiniero with the expanded project, nearly doubling the previous plant size.

With our recent capital raise, we have been able to advance the schedule to leverage Kiniero’s potential to be one of the largest and lowest cost gold producing mines in Guinea.

We will provide regular updates as we track towards first gold by the end of Q4 CY25 as construction advances the Kiniero Gold Project to become West Africa’s next gold mine.”

DEVELOPMENT TEAM APPOINTMENTS

Dimitrios Felekis – Chief Development Officer

Dimitrios has joined the Robex team as Chief Development Officer from Primero Engineering after serving as Project and Design manager on Tietto Minerals’ Abujar project in Côte d’Ivoire. He has more than 25 years of experience primarily in the design and development of West African gold projects, including 17 years with Lycopodium Engineering. Dimitrios has worked on multiple West African gold projects including his role as Design Manager and Lead Field engineer on Nordgold’s Bissa and Bouly Project in Burkina Faso.

Daniel Kotzee – Construction Manager

Daniel joins the team from Tietto Minerals where he was most recently the Construction Manager of the 5Mtpa Abujar gold project. Daniel has more than 15 years’ experience in gold project development, including roles as construction manager of the Sanbrado gold project in Burkina Faso for West African Resources, Nordgold’s Gross project in Southern Yakutia, as well as roles in both the Bissa and Bouly projects in Burkina Faso. Daniel also spent more than 12 months at Nordgold’s Lefa Gold Operation in Guinea as project superintendent.

Hesbon Okwayo – Commercial Manager

Hesbon joins the team from Tietto Minerals where he was most recently the Commercial Manager of the 5Mtpa Abujar gold project. Hesbon has more than 15 years’ experience in gold project development, including roles as commercial manager of the Sanbrado gold project in Burkina Faso for West African Resources, as well as roles in both the Bissa and Bouly projects in Burkina Faso. Hesbon also spent 12 months in Guinea as contracts manager for the Lefa Gold Operation.

Guillaume Hubert – Earthworks Manager

Guillaume joins the team from Tietto Minerals where he was most recently the Earthworks Manager of the 5Mtpa Abujar gold project. Guillaume has more than 30 years’ experience in earthworks, including roles as earthworks manager of the Sanbrado gold project in Burkina Faso for West African Resources, Nordgold’s Gross project in Southern Yakutia, as well as roles in both the Bissa and Bouly projects in Burkina Faso for Nordgold and construction roles for Endeavor Mining in West Africa.

KEY LONG LEAD ITEM PROCUREMENT

Comminution

The SAG mill is ready to ship after being awarded to New Concept Projects in 2023 as part of the 3Mtpa project previously commenced before the addition of the 900koz Mansounia deposit currently been drilled. The comminution modelling was updated to achieve an increased milling throughput of 6Mtpa by adding a ball mill to the previous circuit. This mill was awarded to New Concept Project in July 2024. The ball mill is currently scheduled to ship to site in May 2025.

Power Station

The power station for the Kiniero operation has been awarded Hyundai Heavy Industries. This power station consists of eight (8) sets of Hyundai HiMSEN 9H32/40 model generator with 11kv alternators. The current delivery plan starts from May 2025.

Earthworks Fleet

The earthworks fleet consisting of ten (10) SANY off highway rigid body 60-ton dump trucks, three (3) Komatsu excavators, three (3) Komatsu Dozers, two (2) Komatsu Graders, and various other support equipment has been procured and is either on site or in Conakry awaiting delivery to site.

MANSOUNIA DRILLING CAMPAIGN UPDATE

The Phase 1 Mansounia resource drilling campaign is nearing completion with 32,000 metres of RC drilling and 2,600 metres of DD with the aim to convert Inferred resources to Indicated to enable their inclusion in the upcoming Ore Reserve estimate for Kiniero’s updated Feasibility Study.





Figure 1: Mansounia drilling campaign as of 2 October 2024

FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE – Q1 2025

The resource model update is in progress by AMC Consultants to include the updated Mansounia drilling database.

Kiniero mine planning update is ongoing in line with AMC receiving updated modifying parameters for Geotech (mainly Mansounia) and preliminary operating cost inputs for processing (Primero) and mining (AMC/Robex) and Mansounia model by end of Q4 2024.

The updated feasibility study is planned to be published in Q1 2025.

CONSTRUCTION AND PROCUREMENT

Kiniero’s upgraded access road to site is completed. Earthworks and concrete have commenced on the site of the process plant. Concrete for the CIL and Crushing areas is expected to commence this month.

All major mechanical equipment has now been issued for tender. Structural steel and platework fabrication packages have also been tendered.

GOVERNMENT AND PERMITTING

Robex continues to deliver milestones during 2024. The Company is negotiating the final regulatory step, the Kiniero Mining Convention, with the Guinean Government, having already secured all mining and environmental approvals for the current project layout.

NEXT MILESTONES – DELIVERING ON OUR STRATEGIC PLAN

Board / Management / Construction team appointment – Complete

Robex has delivered on its June strategic plan with the successful C$125.6m upsized equity raise and the concurrent appointment of the board and the management team. In addition, Robex has appointed the key construction team in-line with refocussing the company towards Kiniero’s development.

Financing – US$130m debt package

The Company, advised by TerraFranca, is in advanced negotiations with multiple financiers to procure up to US$130 million of debt facility, with due diligence to commence shortly.

Mali – Divestment ongoing

As previously disclosed, Robex has settled with the Mali government to derisk its assets in Mali. Robex continues to engage with potential acquirers in the context of the contemplated sale of all the Company’s assets in Mali.

ASX Listing – Q1 2025

In line with its strategic plan, Robex is planning to list onto the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) by early Q1, 2025.

First Gold – Q4 2025

Robex’s owner’s team is focused on engineering to double capacity of previous DFS while constructing the process plant and associated infrastructure. Robex has commenced activities to ensure an expedited route to gold production at Kiniero and the maximisation of our current and potential resources.

Robex is very well positioned to achieve first gold for Kiniero Gold Project in Q4 2025.

SITE PICTURES AND ENGINEERING





Figure 2: Primero current stage design (24% complete)





Figure 3: CIL Ring Beams





Figure 4: Steel frames for reagent shed

