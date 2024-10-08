FSU AND UCF TO HEADLINE THE 2024 AUTONATION ORANGE BOWL BASKETBALL CLASSIC

College hoops are back at Amerant Bank Arena for the 30th annual showdown; Tickets on sale now

Miami Lakes, FL, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic is set to make a triumphant return to Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, December 14th. The 30th annual Classic will feature a thrilling doubleheader, with the UCF Knights facing off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the opening game, followed by a highly anticipated matchup between the Florida State Seminoles and the Tulane Green Wave. Tip-off for game one is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET.

The AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic is the only Division I basketball event in Broward County, offering fans and families an unforgettable experience during the holiday season. Enjoy exciting matchups, pregame entertainment outside Amerant Bank Arena, and a festive atmosphere that's perfect for all ages.

“We are delighted to have four exceptional collegiate basketball programs and their fans coming to South Florida this holiday season for the 2024 AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic,” said Orange Bowl Committee President & Chair Bradley D. Houser. “We are extremely grateful for our partners AutoNation and Amerant Bank Arena for helping create a fantastic day of collegiate basketball and family enjoyment."

“Our goals at AutoNation are to engage and work closely within the communities we serve. Not only does it bring Division 1 basketball to South Florida, but it also brings the community together during the holiday season,” said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer of AutoNation.

The Matchups:

UCF vs. University of Tulsa

The UCF Knights will make their third appearance in the Classic as they take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Last time out, in 2022, the Knights narrowly fell in a thrilling contest against Missouri, a team that made a run into the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Once again led by head coach Johnny Dawkins, look for the Knights to not only avenge the defeat in their previous appearance in the Classic, but to also build upon their 2023 season and make a push towards the postseason.

Making the long-awaited return to Broward County are the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Their last appearance was a victory over FSU in the 2012 Orange Bowl Basketball Classic. Now led by third-year head coach Eric Konkol, along with a slew of incoming transfers and recruits to bolster the Tulsa roster, the Golden Hurricane are looking to make an impressive statement win against the Knights on the road to the team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016.

Florida State University vs. Tulane University

One of the matchups will see a familiar face return to the Classic as the Florida State Seminoles return for their 14th appearance. The all-time leader in program wins, Leonard Hamilton, heads into year 23 as the Seminoles head coach and will be joined by a lot of new faces in his locker room with just four players returning from last year’s team. The Seminoles are no stranger to success in this competition (9-4 record) and look to add another victory to their Orange Bowl Basketball Classic win column.

Newcomers to the Classic, the Tulane Green Wave will make the trip down to South Florida with head coach Ron Hunter back for his sixth season at the helm. With many returning players from last season, hopes are high that Hunter’s roster continuity can help the Green Wave make a deep run this season in the American Athletic Conference. Another year under Hunter’s system with a handful of exciting new transfers sets the stage for an exciting debut in this year’s competition.

Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets online at orangebowl.org/basketball or by contacting the Orange Bowl Ticket Office at (305) 341-4701 or tickets@orangebowl.org.

