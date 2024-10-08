Harvey Milk Completes First Replenishment-at-Sea with two Japanese Training Ships

NORFOLK Va., (Sept. 24, 2024) -- Recently, Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARS) aboard the Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206) completed their first replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with two Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) vessels.

Apart of a six-month around the world training cruise, that began in May 2024 and included 180 newly commissioned JMSDF officers, JMSDF training vessels JS Kashima (TV-3508) and guided missile destroyer JS Shimakaze (DDG 172, TV 3521), which has now been converted into a training vessel, completed its first RAS event with USNS Harvey Milk in the Virginia Capes’ (VACAPES) operating area in the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 24. This bilateral exercise between the United States and Japan helps to improve JMSDF’s tactical capabilities and to build on the interoperability between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy.

According to USNS Harvey Milk’s Ship Master Capt. James “Jim” White, this refueling event was a rare opportunity for the Harvey Milk crew to work with the professionals of the JMSDF and a chance to demonstrate the capabilities of the T-AO 205 class oiler. This event marked only the second time that a T-AO 205 class oiler has replenished two ships simultaneously.

USNS Harvey Milk is the second ship of the T-AO 205 class oiler, operated by MSC. The ship provides diesel fuel, lubricating oil and jet fuel; small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions and dry stores; and potable water to Navy ships at sea. T-AOs add underway replenishment capacity to the Navy’s Combat Logistics Force (CLF) and is expected to become the cornerstone of the fuel delivery system.

USNS Harvey Milk is named after U.S. Navy veteran and LGBT activist Harvey Milk who was one of the first openly gay candidates elected to public office as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1978.

Constructed in the 1990’s, JS Kashima is JMSDF’s flagship training vessel, which helps trainees build relations with other nations and develop seamanship skills and international experience.

JS Shimakaze is the second of the Hatakaze-class guided missile destroyers built for JMSDF. The vessel was reclassified as a training ship in 2021.