Mitch Gould’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ System Transforms U.S. Market Entry for Global Health and Wellness Brands

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launching a new health and wellness product in the competitive American market can be a daunting task for international companies. Navigating the complexities of the U.S. market often deters even the most innovative brands from pursuing their expansion goals.Mitch Gould, an industry expert and visionary, developed a game-changing solution to this challenge. Partnering with Nutritional Products International (NPI) and InHealth Media (IHM), Gould introduced the “Evolution of Distribution” system—an all-encompassing, streamlined approach that consolidates all essential services under one command center. This system offers a clear and efficient pathway for international brands aiming to penetrate the U.S. market.As the founder of both NPI and IHM, Gould is well-versed in the obstacles that international companies encounter when expanding into the United States. He explained, “For international brands, entering the U.S. market can be overwhelming, especially without local infrastructure. That’s why I created the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system, which integrates every necessary component for a successful launch into a single, cohesive strategy.”NPI serves as the U.S. hub for international health and wellness brands, managing sales, marketing, operations, and more. “Our team at NPI covers every aspect of the product launch process,” Gould noted. “Together with InHealth Media, we offer full-spectrum support, from logistics to media engagement.”With the “Evolution of Distribution” system, NPI and IHM alleviate the complexities of launching a product, allowing manufacturers to concentrate on what they do best—developing innovative products. “We’re here to manage the intricacies of the U.S. market,” Gould added, “so our clients can focus on creating outstanding products.”A significant advantage of this approach is its cost-effective access to premier U.S. retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart.com. NPI’s team consistently engages with retail buyers nationwide, while IHM oversees all marketing facets, including public relations, social media, and television promotions.Gould emphasized, “At NPI and IHM, we work closely with our clients to introduce their products to the American market. We’re not just service providers; we’re partners in their success.”For further information on Nutritional Products International, visit www.nutricompany.com . To learn more about InHealth Media, go to www.inhealthmedia.com MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIAInHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.

