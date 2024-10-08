Kartoon Channel and Samsung TV Plus Launch Kids Free Streaming Channel in India, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain





Roblox Rumble Leads Programming for the Newly Launched Channel





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today announced it has launched Kartoon Channel’s videogame FAST channel through Samsung TV Plus in three large European territories – the UK, Italy, and Spain. In addition, through a joint venture with Power Kids, Kartoon Channel will be offered in India, one of the largest television markets in the world. These new territories will immediately provide Kartoon Channel with a footprint of over 1.5 billion new viewers.

Tapping into kids’ appetite for videogame content, Kartoon Channel's new “Video Game Heroes” FAST channel features the Company’s tentpole series Kidaverse Roblox Rumble and some of the most iconic videogame brands, including Sonic X and Donkey Kong Country. Viewers will also test their knowledge via interstitials from the fast-paced quiz show KC Pop Quiz and Sunny Bunnies, who hop through wild adventures as they find solutions.

It includes new Kartoon Channel Video Game Heroes graphics, navigation idents, on-screen bugs, and interstitials, all delivered in a family-friendly, child-safe environment, carefully curated by Kartoon Studios. Kids can access Video Game Heroes via Samsung TV Plus on the family's main at-home TV, family-shared tablets, and mobile phones.

“Gaming is a popular way of consuming content for kids six to nine because it meets two key needs: escapism and connection,” said Paul Robinson, President of Kartoon Channel Worldwide. “Parents are seeking safe, entertaining content for their children to watch, and Kartoon Channel provides that environment. We have programmed the channel to deliver a diverse, gender-neutral community and give kids a gaming-led entertainment experience with which parents should feel very comfortable.”

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more.



In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, along with its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, produces top brands for third parties, including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly-owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.

For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is free TV, with no subscription, no sign-up, no additional device, or credit card needed. Pre-installed from 2016 onwards Samsung Smart TVs, and available for download from the Google Play and Galaxy Store on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets in select territories. Samsung TV Plus instantly delivers an ever-growing number of channels across multiple genres including news, sports, entertainment, as well as a video on demand library of your favourite movies and popular shows. The free, ad-supported video service is available in the UK and 15 other European territories, all you need is an internet connection. For the latest on Samsung TV Plus, please visit samsungtvplus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Kartoon Channel being offered in India, the largest television market in the world; the new territories immediately providing Kartoon Channel with a potential two billion new viewers and the channel giving kids a gaming-led entertainment experience with which parents feel very comfortable. - While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully launch the Kartoon Channel in the new territory and attract the two billion potential viewers in those territories; the Company’s ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares, which will dilute the Company’s equity holders; fluctuations in the results of the Company’s operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; the Company’s reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; the Company’s ability to market and advertise its products; the Company’s reliance on third-parties to promote its products; the Company’s ability to keep pace with technological advances; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

pr@kartoonstudios.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

ir@kartoonstudios.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2d2dc26-8590-40f4-ae6a-77c908603015

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa183304-3c21-4b19-ad76-64023565baec

Kartoon Channel and Samsung TV Plus Launch Kids Free Streaming Channel in India, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain Kartoon Channel and Samsung TV Plus Launch Kids Free Streaming Channel in India, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain Roblox Rumble Leads Programming for the Newly Launched Channel Roblox Rumble Leads Programming for the Newly Launched Channel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.