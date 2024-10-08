Crates Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 8,557.2 Million by 2034, Driven by Growing Demand Across Key Industries | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The building and construction sector provides numerous potential for the crates market due to the need for protective packaging solutions for the safe transport and handling of items. The country is expected to have a CAGR of 3.6% throughout the evaluation period.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global crates market is set to experience significant growth over the next decade, with its market size projected to increase from USD 5,692.0 million in 2024 to USD 8,557.2 million by 2034, according to recent market analysis. The market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, driven by rising demand across a variety of industries.



In 2023, the crates market generated revenue of USD 5,496.1 million, highlighting a steady upward trend. Key industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and automotive are playing a major role in this growth, with crates ranging from 11 kg to 50 kg accounting for 49.9% of the market in 2024. These crates are widely adopted due to their ideal weight-to-strength ratio, making them easy to handle while being durable enough for heavy loads in transportation and storage.

Among various crate types, stackable crates have taken a dominant position in the market, capturing 48.3% of the market share in 2024. Their ability to be stacked on top of one another allows for efficient space utilization and ensures sturdy, reliable storage systems that prevent damage during transit. This feature is particularly valued in industries requiring high-volume handling and shipping.

The distribution of crates takes place across several sales channels, including direct sales, wholesalers/distributors, retail stores, and online marketplaces. Wholesalers and distributors are expected to dominate the sales channel, contributing to 44.0% of the market share in the coming years. Their extensive distribution networks and strong relationships with manufacturers enable them to efficiently supply crates across various regions, while also offering bulk purchasing options that reduce costs for end-users.

Market Value of Crates by Country

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 3.60 % Germany 3.40 % China 5.00 % UK 3.60 % Spain 4.90 % India 3.70 % Canada 5.10 %

"The crates market is booming, driven by rising demand in logistics, agriculture, and retail. With sustainable materials gaining traction, crates are becoming essential for efficient, eco-friendly storage and transport solutions." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Prominent Drivers of the Crates Market

Growth in E-Commerce and Retail: The rise of e-commerce platforms and online retail has increased demand for sturdy and reliable crates for packaging and shipping, driving growth in the market.

The rise of e-commerce platforms and online retail has increased demand for sturdy and reliable crates for packaging and shipping, driving growth in the market. Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging: Eco-conscious consumers and businesses are driving demand for reusable, recyclable, and sustainable packaging solutions like plastic and wooden crates, boosting the market.

Eco-conscious consumers and businesses are driving demand for reusable, recyclable, and sustainable packaging solutions like plastic and wooden crates, boosting the market. Expansion in the Food and Beverage Industry: The growing need for safe and hygienic transportation of perishable goods, such as fruits, vegetables, and beverages, is driving the use of crates in food logistics.

The growing need for safe and hygienic transportation of perishable goods, such as fruits, vegetables, and beverages, is driving the use of crates in food logistics. Increased Focus on Supply Chain Efficiency: Companies are adopting crates to improve supply chain efficiency through stackable, durable, and space-saving solutions, reducing shipping costs and damage to goods.

Companies are adopting crates to improve supply chain efficiency through stackable, durable, and space-saving solutions, reducing shipping costs and damage to goods. Growth in the Agriculture Sector: The agricultural industry’s need for cost-effective and reusable transportation solutions for farm produce is significantly driving the demand for crates, especially in developing regions.





Key Takeaways: Crates Market

The global crates market recorded a CAGR of 2.1% between 2019 and 2023.

Market value increased from USD 5,053.6 million in 2019 to USD 5,946.1 million in 2023.

Canada is expected to lead the North American market, with a projected CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

In the Middle East & Africa, the Other GCC region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% by 2034.

The USA crates market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

India's crates industry is anticipated to grow at 3.7% CAGR, leading growth in the South Asia and Pacific region by 2034.

The Food & Beverages segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 45.9% by the end of 2034.





Competitive Landscape

Leading firms in the crates market are developing and launching new products to market. They are broadening their geographic reach and combining with other companies. A few of them are also collaborating to create new items in collaboration with start-up companies and regional brands.

Key Players in the Crates Market

Myers Industries

Orbis Corporation

Schaefer Plastics North America, LLC

Rehrig Pacific Company

Schoeller Allibert

TranPak Inc.

IPL Plastics Inc.

Peninsula Plastics Company Inc.

Craemer Group

Tosca Ltd

Monoflo Internationl

Green Processing Company Inc.

Alcomij

NEFAB GROUP

Creopack Packaging

Crates Market Segmentation

By Packaging Types:

Crates are available in several size including less than 10 Kg, 11 to 50 Kg and above 50 Kg.

By Material:

Various materials used for making crates include plastic, metal and wooden. The plastic segment is further categorized into HDPE, PP and others.

By Product Type:

The global crates market include multiple product types such as nestable, stackable and collapsible.

By Sales Channel:

Sales channel in global crates market are direct sales, distributors/wholesalers, retail stores, and online marketplaces.

By End Use:

End users related to crates market are food & beverages, pharmaceutical & medical devices, automotive parts, agriculture & allied industries, building & construction, logistics & transportation and other industries. The food & beverages segment in further divided into fruits & vegetable, dairy products, meat, poultry, seafood, confectionary and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

Der globale Markt für Kisten wird in den nächsten zehn Jahren ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen, wobei seine Marktgröße laut aktueller Marktanalyse voraussichtlich von 5.692,0 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024 auf 8.557,2 Mio. USD im Jahr 2034 steigen wird. Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt im Prognosezeitraum von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer stetigen CAGR von 4,2 % wachsen wird, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage in einer Vielzahl von Branchen.

Im Jahr 2023 erwirtschaftete der Kistenmarkt einen Umsatz von 5.496,1 Mio. USD, was einen stetigen Aufwärtstrend unterstreicht. Schlüsselindustrien wie Lebensmittel und Getränke, Pharmazeutika, Elektronik und Automobil spielen eine wichtige Rolle bei diesem Wachstum, wobei Kisten zwischen 11 kg und 50 kg im Jahr 2024 einen Marktanteil von 49,9 % ausmachen. Diese Kisten sind aufgrund ihres idealen Gewichts-Festigkeits-Verhältnisses weit verbreitet, wodurch sie einfach zu handhaben sind und gleichzeitig langlebig genug für schwere Lasten bei Transport und Lagerung sind.

Unter den verschiedenen Kistentypen haben stapelbare Kisten eine dominierende Position auf dem Markt eingenommen und erobern im Jahr 2024 einen Marktanteil von 48,3 %. Ihre Fähigkeit, übereinander gestapelt zu werden, ermöglicht eine effiziente Raumausnutzung und sorgt für robuste, zuverlässige Lagersysteme, die Transportschäden verhindern. Diese Eigenschaft wird besonders in Branchen geschätzt, die einen hohen Umschlag und Versand erfordern.

Der Vertrieb von Kisten erfolgt über mehrere Vertriebskanäle, darunter Direktvertrieb, Großhändler, Einzelhandelsgeschäfte und Online-Marktplätze. Es wird erwartet, dass Großhändler und Distributoren den Vertriebskanal dominieren und in den kommenden Jahren zu einem Marktanteil von 44,0 % beitragen werden. Ihr umfangreiches Vertriebsnetz und ihre starken Beziehungen zu den Herstellern ermöglichen es ihnen, Kisten effizient in verschiedene Regionen zu liefern und gleichzeitig Großeinkaufsoptionen anzubieten, die die Kosten für die Endverbraucher senken.

Marktwert von Kisten nach Ländern

Länder Wert-CAGR (2024 bis 2034) USA 3.60 % Deutschland 3.40 % China 5.00 % Vereinigtes Königreich 3.60 % Spanien 4.90 % Indien 3.70 % Kanada 5.10 %

"Der Kistenmarkt boomt, angetrieben von der steigenden Nachfrage in Logistik, Landwirtschaft und Einzelhandel. Mit dem zunehmenden Einsatz nachhaltiger Materialien werden Kisten für effiziente, umweltfreundliche Lager- und Transportlösungen immer wichtiger." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominente Treiber des Kistenmarktes

Wachstum im E-Commerce und Retail: Der Aufstieg von E-Commerce-Plattformen und des Online-Handels hat die Nachfrage nach robusten und zuverlässigen Kisten für Verpackung und Versand erhöht und das Wachstum des Marktes vorangetrieben.

Der Aufstieg von E-Commerce-Plattformen und des Online-Handels hat die Nachfrage nach robusten und zuverlässigen Kisten für Verpackung und Versand erhöht und das Wachstum des Marktes vorangetrieben. Steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Verpackungen: Umweltbewusste Verbraucher und Unternehmen treiben die Nachfrage nach wiederverwendbaren, recycelbaren und nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen wie Kunststoff- und Holzkisten voran und kurbeln den Markt an.

Umweltbewusste Verbraucher und Unternehmen treiben die Nachfrage nach wiederverwendbaren, recycelbaren und nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen wie Kunststoff- und Holzkisten voran und kurbeln den Markt an. Expansion in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie: Der wachsende Bedarf an sicherem und hygienischem Transport von verderblichen Gütern wie Obst, Gemüse und Getränken treibt den Einsatz von Kisten in der Lebensmittellogistik voran.

Der wachsende Bedarf an sicherem und hygienischem Transport von verderblichen Gütern wie Obst, Gemüse und Getränken treibt den Einsatz von Kisten in der Lebensmittellogistik voran. Verstärkter Fokus auf die Effizienz der Lieferkette: Unternehmen setzen Kisten ein, um die Effizienz der Lieferkette durch stapelbare, langlebige und platzsparende Lösungen zu verbessern und so die Versandkosten und Warenschäden zu reduzieren.

Unternehmen setzen Kisten ein, um die Effizienz der Lieferkette durch stapelbare, langlebige und platzsparende Lösungen zu verbessern und so die Versandkosten und Warenschäden zu reduzieren. Wachstum im Agrarsektor: Der Bedarf der Agrarindustrie an kostengünstigen und wiederverwendbaren Transportlösungen für landwirtschaftliche Produkte treibt die Nachfrage nach Kisten erheblich an, insbesondere in Entwicklungsregionen.





Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Kistenmarkt

Der globale Kistenmarkt verzeichnete zwischen 2019 und 2023 eine CAGR von 2,1 %.

Der Marktwert stieg von 5.053,6 Mio. USD im Jahr 2019 auf 5.946,1 Mio. USD im Jahr 2023.

Es wird erwartet, dass Kanada mit einer prognostizierten CAGR von 5,1 % bis 2034 den nordamerikanischen Markt anführen wird.

Im Nahen Osten und in Afrika wird für die andere GCC-Region bis 2034 ein Wachstum von 7,0 % prognostiziert.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Markt für Kisten in den USA im Prognosezeitraum mit einer CAGR von 3,6 % wachsen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass die indische Kistenindustrie mit einer CAGR von 3,7 % wachsen wird und bis 2034 das Wachstum in der Region Südasien und Pazifik anführen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass das Segment Lebensmittel und Getränke bis Ende 2034 mit einem Anteil von 45,9 % den Markt dominieren wird.





Wettbewerbslandschaft

Führende Unternehmen auf dem Kistenmarkt entwickeln neue Produkte und bringen sie auf den Markt. Sie erweitern ihre geografische Reichweite und schließen sich mit anderen Unternehmen zusammen. Einige von ihnen arbeiten auch zusammen, um in Zusammenarbeit mit Start-up-Unternehmen und regionalen Marken neue Artikel zu kreieren.

Hauptakteure auf dem Kistenmarkt

Myers Branchen

Orbis Corporation

Schaefer Plastics Nordamerika, LLC

Rehrig Pacific Unternehmen

Schoeller Allibert

TranPak Inc.

IPL Plastics Inc.

Peninsula Plastics Company Inc.

Craemer Gruppe

Tosca GmbH

Monoflo International

Green Processing Company Inc.

Alcomij

NEFAB-GRUPPE

Creopack-Verpackung



Marktsegmentierung für Kisten

Nach Verpackungsarten:

Kisten sind in verschiedenen Größen erhältlich, darunter weniger als 10 kg, 11 bis 50 kg und über 50 kg.

Nach Material:

Zu den verschiedenen Materialien, die für die Herstellung von Kisten verwendet werden, gehören Kunststoff, Metall und Holz. Das Kunststoffsegment wird weiter in HDPE, PP und andere unterteilt.

Nach Produkttyp:

Der globale Markt für Kisten umfasst mehrere Produkttypen, z. B. nestbar, stapelbar und zusammenklappbar.

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

Vertriebskanäle auf dem globalen Kistenmarkt sind Direktvertrieb, Distributoren/Großhändler, Einzelhandelsgeschäfte und Online-Marktplätze.

Nach Endverwendung:

Endverbraucher im Zusammenhang mit dem Kistenmarkt sind Lebensmittel und Getränke, pharmazeutische und medizinische Geräte, Automobilteile, Landwirtschaft und verwandte Industrien, Bauwesen, Logistik und Transport und andere Branchen. Das Segment Lebensmittel und Getränke ist weiter unterteilt in Obst und Gemüse, Milchprodukte, Fleisch, Geflügel, Meeresfrüchte, Süßwaren und andere.

Nach Region:

Abgedeckt werden die wichtigsten Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

