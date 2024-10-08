Antibody Production Market Expected to Reach USD 30.7 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increasing Frequency of Cancer and Autoimmune Disorders and Rising Use of Immunoassays to Advance Antibody Production Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global antibody production market (항체 생산 시장) was worth US$ 15.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 30.7 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 7.8 % between 2023 and 2031.

Antibody production refers to the biotechnological process of generating antibodies for various applications, including research, diagnostics, and therapeutic purposes. Antibodies, also known as immunoglobulins, are proteins the immune system produces to identify and neutralize foreign objects like bacteria, viruses, or the other pathogens.

In the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, antibody production involves the artificial creation of monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies in laboratory settings to target specific antigens for therapeutic or diagnostic use.

Antibody Production Market Scenario

Antibodies can be used for both - diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The main application of antibodies in medicine is the treatment of a variety of illnesses and ailments, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and other ailments. Both - upstream and downstream processes are involved in the synthesis of antibodies. Among the other things, mice and rabbits can be used as sources of antibodies.

For More Details, Request for a Sample of this Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4560





The increasing frequency of cancer and autoimmune disorders, the rising use of immunoassays, the growing need for tailored antibodies, the rise in R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotech businesses, and the development of bioprocessing technologies are all factors contributing to the expansion of this industry.

Moreover, the constantly growing prevalence and rising risk of outbreaks of infectious diseases is expected to bolster the adoption of antibodies for immunization, thereby boosting their production.

The article from the United Nations’ Africa Renewal magazine in July 2022 highlighted a significant increase in zoonotic outbreaks in Africa. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there has been a 63% rise in zoonotic disease outbreaks in the region over the past decade as compared to the previous one. This includes diseases like Ebola and monkeypox, which originate in animals and can infect humans.

Antibody Production Market Key Takeaways

Rise in Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases and Cancer Boosting the Adoption of Antibody Production

The need for the production of antibodies, especially monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), is expanding due to the growing global burden of cancer and autoimmune illnesses. Globally, cancer is a serious health concern, and the number of new cases is predicted to rise significantly. The International Agency for Research on Cancer projects that by 2030 there will be 24.6 million new cases of cancer, up from 19.3 million in 2020. Millions of people's lives are becoming less fulfilling and their mortality rates are rising as a result of this worrying development.

Monoclonal antibodies have emerged as a key therapeutic tool in cancer treatment due to their ability to target specific proteins in cancer cells, inhibiting their growth and spread. Modern cancer treatment regimens require targeted medicines as they provide a more specific treatment strategy than standard chemotherapy.

Governments, medical institutions, and pharmaceutical firms are collaborating to create new mAbs as well as the other cancer treatments. The importance of this therapeutic class in oncology is highlighted by the Antibody Society's 2020 report, which states that 43 monoclonal antibodies were either licensed or undergoing regulatory assessment in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of cancer.

Similar to this, the need for monoclonal antibodies is being driven by the rising incidence of autoimmune illnesses. When the immune system unintentionally targets the body's own tissues, it can lead to autoimmune illnesses, which result in tissue damage and persistent inflammation. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, for example, are monoclonal antibodies that are commonly used to treat autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, which are characterized by inflammation brought on by certain proteins.

The global impact of autoimmune diseases is substantial and expected to rise. For instance, an estimated 8.4 million people were living with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) across the globe in 2021, according to the results of a new modeling study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. Moreover, this number is predicted to increase to 13.5-17.4 million people living with T1D by 2040.

Similarly, according to studies about 1 in 133 people in the United States have celiac disease. That is 1% of the total population, or 2 million people. However, over 80% of people with celiac disease are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, particularly those who are socioeconomically deprived.

Hence, as these diseases become more prevalent, the need for effective treatments, particularly monoclonal antibodies, continues to grow. This rising demand is expected to further stimulate antibody production, as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies invest in research, development, and regulatory approvals to bring new mAb therapies to market. This trend positions antibody production as a critical component of the global healthcare landscape in addressing both - cancer and autoimmune diseases.

For Complete Report Details, Request Sample Copy from Here – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4560

Antibody Production Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2022 Size in 2022 US$ 15.6 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 30.7 Bn Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.8 % No. of Pages 175 Pages Segments covered Antibody Type, Process, End-user

Antibody Production Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in 2022

North America accounted for the largest market value in 2021. The region is likely to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

North America faces a rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. According to the American Cancer Society, the U.S. alone reported an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases in 2022.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are increasingly being used in the treatment of these conditions, particularly in oncology and immunology. The high disease burden in the region is a primary factor boosting the demand for antibody production.

Moreover, North America is home to some of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, which have significantly invested in antibody research and development.

Companies such as Amgen, Pfizer, and Merck, as well as a robust network of smaller biotech firms, are continuously developing new therapeutic antibodies and biologics. The region's advanced R&D infrastructure, strong industry-academic collaborations, and ample funding resources contribute to the growth of the antibody production market.

Prominent Key Players Operating in the Antibody Production Industry

Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, INTEGRA Biosciences AG, Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt Ltd., Solaris Biotech, Grifols, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and FiberCell Systems Inc. are some of the leading key players operating in the industry.

Latest Developments

In August 2022, the FDA approved Enhertu for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic HER2-low breast cancer

Antibody Production Market Segmentation

Antibody Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Other Antibody Types

Process

Upstream Processing Bioreactors Large-scale Bioreactors Single-use Bioreactors Consumables

Downstream Processing Chromatography Systems Chromatography Resins

Filtration Filtration Systems Filtration Consumables & Accessories



End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Other End-users

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4560<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Pigmentation Disorder Treatment Market ( 色素沈着障害治療市場 ) : The global industry was valued at US$ 6.8 Bn in 2022, t is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 10.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Sterile Injectable Drugs Market (Markt für sterile injizierbare Medikamente) : The global sterile injectable drugs market size stood at US$ 584.6 Bn in 2022, It is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 909.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market (Mercado de vacunas contra el virus del papiloma humano) : The industry was valued at US$ 4.0 Bn in 2022, It is projected to grow a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2031.

Brain Health Supplements Market (سوق المكملات الغذائية لصحة الدماغ) : The industry was valued at US$ 6.6 Bn in 2022, It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 11.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.