Intercont and Rockwell Automation Have Partnered to Launch an ESG Collaboration to Shape the Innovative "Ocean+" Business Model

HONG KONG, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 11, 2024, Intercont (Cayman) and Rockwell Automation co-hosted a cooperation launch meeting in Shanghai, China. As one of the world's largest companies in industrial automation and informatization, Rockwell is dedicated to integrating distinctive technology and domain expertise to assist industrial enterprises and their employees in improving productivity and production efficiency.







At the beginning of the meeting, Ms. Muchun Zhu, CEO of Intercont, and Mr. Scott G, Global Vice President of Rockwell, had an in-depth discussion on corporate philosophy and quickly reached a consensus. On this basis, Ms. Muchun Zhu and Mr. An Shi, President of Rockwell China, officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement, marking the official launch of the partnership.





The conference aims to take maritime shipping as the cornerstone, use ESG principles as the bond, and jointly create a new business model called "Ocean+". During the meeting, Intercont and Rockwell conducted in-depth discussions on various aspects including business models, cross-border innovation, and carbon emissions. In the future cooperation, Intercont will lever the Rockwell's high expertise in industrial automation, informatization, and digitalization to operate the company's marine pulping business as a model for cross-border commercialization. Intercont will also contribute to energy saving and emission reduction, and promote the process of sustainable human development.

Through in-depth and candid exchanges, both parties have formulated a preliminary ESG strategic cooperation plan in the meeting, aim to enhance the influence of the pulp carrier project in terms of ESG and achieving Intercont's long-term goal of a low carbon future.

This collaboration is not only a powerful alliance between the two companies in the fields of technology and business, but also a reflection of their commitment to global sustainable development. As the cooperation deepens, both parties look forward to jointly creating a new era of maritime transportation that is greener, smarter, and more efficient.





Contact information:

Please contact: investorrelations@intercontcayman.com

Group Photo of Intercont and Rockwell Colleagues at the Conference

