Belite Bio to Participate in the Maxim Group 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Hendrik P.N. Scholl, MD, MA, Chief Medical Officer of Belite Bio, will participate in the “Ocular Drug Development” panel discussion at the Maxim Group 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 11:00 am ET.



The live panel discussion can be accessed on Maxim’s M-Vest website. For more information and to sign up, please visit: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-10152024.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt Disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite’s lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

