Stardust Power Secures Exclusivity to Negotiate Licensing Arrangement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, and KMX Technologies, Inc. (“KMX”) announced that it has entered into a 90-day exclusivity period during which Stardust Power and KMX will negotiate the terms and conditions related to Stardust Power’s exclusive use of lithium brine concentration technology from KMX (the “Licensing Arrangement”). The transaction is subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation and the parties’ mutual board approvals.



This important technology would allow Stardust Power to potentially lower operating costs and capital expenditures across its supply chain, including at its 50,000 metric tons per annum battery-grade lithium refinery under development in Muskogee, Oklahoma, while also potentially reducing the energy and carbon intensity of the refining process. A definitive agreement could give Stardust Power exclusive use of the technology for lithium in the United States and Canada, as well as certain other jurisdictions around the world.

Stardust Power remains focused on increasing its sustainability and recycling water following commencement of its operations. KMX’s unique technology, known as vacuum membrane distillation (“VMD”), uses hydrophobic membranes to separate lithium while creating a high quality water as its byproduct. This process is less costly and potentially less energy-intensive than many competing solutions. The distilled quality water can also be used by lithium project developers as part of their direct lithium extraction washing process, in lieu of tapping sparse local freshwater resources and other uses.

Stardust Power’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Roshan Pujari, commented: “Creating battery-grade lithium requires energy and water, and KMX’s technology is highly efficient on both fronts. Their VMD technology produces an extremely high-quality concentrate with significantly improved water recycling. Following the execution of definitive documentation, Stardust Power would intend to deploy this technology across the supply chain at its Oklahoma refinery, when it is put into operation, and at upstream sites. This is another step forward for Stardust Power, leading at the forefront of sustainability within the U.S. lithium supply chain.”

Zachary Sadow, KMX Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are proud to partner with Stardust Power, pioneers in the critical mineral industry, as they build out the North American lithium supply chain.”

KMX’s lithium concentration technology has been publicly validated by the Canadian government, showing its ability to concentrate lithium without significant losses, generating substantially enhanced project economics.

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to supply the electric vehicle (EV) industry and bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.” For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com

About KMX Technologies

KMX Technologies is solving the most critical environmental and energy challenges of the 21st century. Through its proprietary membrane distillation technology, the company sustainably sources critical minerals necessary for next generation supply chains and infrastructure, is advancing wastewater treatment, and is accelerating energy storage with its direct lithium recovery enhancement processes.

