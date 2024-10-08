Command Alkon Partners with Leading Technology Providers and AI-Powered Tools to Deliver Integrated, End-to-End EPD Solution to Ready Mix Concrete Producers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to enable rapid deployments of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) through embedded AI-powered products in Command Cloud. This offering will provide ready mix concrete producers with a streamlined approach to carbon accounting and complying with evolving environmental regulations.

As the construction materials industry faces growing regulatory demands on emissions standards and environmental reporting, Command Alkon is launching an innovative solution that allows customers to effortlessly generate digital Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), gain deeper insights into their carbon footprint, and stay compliant with both current and future regulations. This solution is designed to support the ready mix concrete, aggregates, and asphalt industries in meeting sustainability goals and implementing best practices for environmental compliance.

To achieve this, Command Alkon is partnering with Pathways, an AI-powered sustainability platform delivering rapid deployments of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs). By combining Command Alkon’s robust technology with advanced data transformation and sustainability reporting tools, the industry can generate up-to-the-minute EPDs without the hassle of manual data collection. This upcoming capability, embedded into existing workflows, simplifies the creation of EPDs, including third-party verification, enabling ready mix producers to focus on their operations while expanding customer relationships.

"At Command Alkon, we are deeply committed to helping the industry minimize its environmental impact," said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer. "Sustainable practices not only lead to greater efficiencies, such as energy savings, waste reduction, and optimized resource use, but they also present a challenge for producers due to difficulties in tracking and reporting improvements, largely caused by data gaps. By partnering with Pathways, we can strengthen the data infrastructure and provide a more streamlined solution that reduces time, costs, and enhances sustainability outcomes."

Command Alkon will introduce the solution at this year’s Elevate Conference in Austin, with market availability coming in early 2025.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.



