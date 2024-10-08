Commencement of trading on OTCQB in the United States

Renalytix plc American Depository Shares (ADSs) begin trading on OTCQB Venture Market under symbol “RNLXY” effective from Market Open on October 8, 2024

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (LSE: RENX) (OTCQB: RNLXY), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, announces that as previously disclosed regarding its intention to move listing of its American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) from Nasdaq to the OTC Markets Group Inc., that effective with the market open today its ADSs are now trading on the OTCQB.



The Directors have considered the benefits of the Nasdaq listing against the cost of maintaining the listing and have decided to downlist the ADSs from Nasdaq, and apply to have the ADSs quoted on the OTCQB. Accordingly, the Company has filed Form 25 with the United States SEC on October 7, 2024, and as a result, the Company’s last trading day of its ADSs on Nasdaq was October 7, 2024.

James McCullough CEO of Renalytix, said: “With recent steps to improve our balance sheet through completing a financing round with high-quality investors, and structuring our business with a tight commercial focus on growing sales through a lean and efficient market-driven model, we believe we now have the capital and cost structure to pursue our strategic goals toward improved profitability.

“Moving to the OTC along with our continued shares listing on the London Stock Exchange significantly decreases our general and administrative costs as a public company. Along with other actions taken within the business, this allows us to redirect valuable capital resources towards the commercialization of kidneyintelX and focus on delivering shareholder value.”

The OTCQB® Venture Market is a platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies, and is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission to be an “established public market” for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale. Companies trading on the OTCQB must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Additional information about the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the OTCQB can be found at www.otcmarkets.com .

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plc www.renalytix.com James McCullough, CEO Via Walbrook PR Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7710 7600 Nicholas Moore / Nick Harland / Ben Good Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) Tel: 020 3179 5300 Mike Seabrook / Nick Lovering / Jessica Cave Walbrook PR Limited Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus / Alice Woodings Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07407 804 654 CapComm Partners Peter DeNardo

Tel: 415-389-6400 or investors@renalytix.com

About Renalytix plc

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (OTCQB: RNLXY) is an artificial intelligence enabled in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services company that is the global founder and leader in the field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. In late 2023, our kidneyintelX.dkd test was recognized as the first and only FDA-authorized prognostic test to enable early-stage CKD (stages 1-3b) risk assessment for progressive decline in kidney function in T2D patients. By understanding how disease will progress, patients and clinicians can take action earlier to improve outcomes and reduce overall health system costs. For more information, visit www.renalytix.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

