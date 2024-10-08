Sophos Launches New XGS Series of Desktop Firewalls and Updated Firewall Software

Nine New Sophos XGS Firewall Appliances Feature Boosted Performance with Reduced Energy Consumption



Sophos Firewall Software Can Now Use Third-party Threat Intelligence Feeds for Extended Protection Against Cyberattacks

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today introduced nine new XGS Series desktop firewall appliances for midmarket and smaller-sized businesses, as well as branch offices of larger organizations. The new XGS appliances feature a streamlined architecture to deliver double the performance of previous models, but with 50% lower energy consumption. All of the new Sophos XGS appliances are available with multiple high-speed connectivity options, and four models are fanless, making them ideal for noise-sensitive environments.

Sophos has also announced updated Sophos Firewall software that provides enhanced protection against cyberattacks, including the ability to integrate third-party threat intelligence feeds. This allows organizations with specific regional or vertical market requirements to customize and apply additional information to strengthen their firewall security. The new software also enhances distributed network scalability and provides a seamless transition for customers on legacy firewalls to upgrade to the latest Sophos XGS appliances. By leveraging the improved acceleration capabilities of the virtual FastPath in the new Sophos Firewall software, along with the new streamlined architecture, the new Sophos XGS firewall appliances can deliver up to three times the performance in IPsec VPN throughput compared to previous models.

“The new Sophos XGS appliances and Sophos Firewall software launches are all about providing users with world-class ‘performance and protection’ at competitive pricing. We’re innovating and advancing how organizations should use firewall technology to defend against persistent, modern-day cyberattacks targeting the midmarket and smaller businesses,” said Dan Cole, senior vice president, Network and Content Security at Sophos. “This includes designing our firewall software to now also leverage threat intelligence feeds from third-party sources, in addition to Sophos’ native threat intelligence, for faster, real-time response to a broader scope of suspicious activity. The support also gives defenders greater control over their risk profile.”

Specifically, users can now configure Sophos Firewall software to ingest paid and free feeds published by security vendors, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), specific industry consortiums and Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs), or other threat intelligence platforms. The third-party data augments Sophos’ proprietary threat intelligence, which derives from Sophos X-Ops and includes telemetry from SophosLabs, Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR) technology. In conjunction with Sophos Active Threat Response, a feature built into Sophos-managed endpoints and the intelligence feeds, Sophos Firewall software will initiate a synchronized response that automatically walls off potential attacks, giving defenders critical time to assess, respond and remediate.

Additional Sophos Firewall software enhancements include:

Enhanced performance and scalability: Triple the IPsec VPN performance boost on the new XGS Series desktop appliances, as well as faster authentication burst performance and optimizations to reduce downtime and increase resiliency during failovers for SD-RED tunnels, dynamic routes and Active Directory interactions for distributed enterprise environments

Triple the IPsec VPN performance boost on the new XGS Series desktop appliances, as well as faster authentication burst performance and optimizations to reduce downtime and increase resiliency during failovers for SD-RED tunnels, dynamic routes and Active Directory interactions for distributed enterprise environments Streamlined management: Refreshed user experiences; support for Let’s Encrypt certificates; integrated support for Google Workspace authentication; and expanded network object visibility that simplifies firewall management

Refreshed user experiences; support for Let’s Encrypt certificates; integrated support for Google Workspace authentication; and expanded network object visibility that simplifies firewall management Seamless device upgrades: A new configuration backup assistant and port mapping support, backed by free license overlap for Sophos XG firewall customers, that enables added flexibility and easy upgrading from previous hardware generations



“This release of new desktop models as part of the Sophos XGS Series of hardware appliances sets a new high bar for performance and efficiency. The update enhances value at every price-point, with a three-fold increase in IPsec VPN throughput and up to two times better overall performance, all while cutting energy consumption in half,” said Christopher Rodriguez, research director for Security and Trust at IDC. “Combined with enhancements in protection, scalability and ease-of-use from their latest OS release, Sophos Firewall provides significant value to organizations of all sizes, without raising its prices.”

“Sophos makes firewall deployment, integration and management straightforward,” said Benjamin Schwarzbauer, team lead, Network and Security at Luithle + Luithle, a Sophos partner in Germany. “Its tight integration with the broader Sophos ecosystem allows us to efficiently manage security for our customers. The firewall’s comprehensive features not only strengthen security, but also ensure reliable performance and regulatory compliance. This allows our customers to focus on their business.”

Availability

Sophos’ new XGS desktop firewall appliances and Sophos Firewall software are available exclusively through Sophos’ global channel of partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Defenders can easily manage the solutions in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform alongside Sophos’ portfolio of endpoint, email and cloud solutions and oversee installations, respond to alerts and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface.

For more information, visit https://sophos.com/firewall.

About Sophos

Sophos is a global leader and innovator of advanced security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 600,000 organizations and more than 100 million users worldwide from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through the Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully managed security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com .

Sophos Firewall v21 Control Center Sophos Firewall v21 features a redesigned control center (shown here), with a refreshed user experience and expanded network object visibility. These enhancements simplify firewall management and streamline the information that defenders need to combat advanced persistent threats, like ransomware.

