23andMe Announces Mathew Knowles as New Brand Ambassador

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co., (Nasdaq: ME), a leading human genetics and preventive health company, today announced an ongoing collaboration with Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, well-known entrepreneur, global leader in sales and marketing, and breast cancer survivor, to serve as a new global brand ambassador for the Company. 23andMe and Mr. Knowles will work together to spread awareness of the importance of and advocate for increased accessibility to genetic testing.



23andMe and Mr. Knowles are teaming up to educate the general public on how an individual’s genetic makeup may impact their likelihood of developing certain types of cancer, specifically how BRCA variants can significantly increase one’s chances of developing breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer. Studies have found that more than 80% of individuals with a BRCA1/2 variant don’t know they have a variant1. Although most cases of breast cancer are not caused by a BRCA variant and having one doesn’t guarantee you will develop cancer, there are preventive options, and early screening can lead to early detection and improve odds of surviving a diagnosis.

Mr. Knowles previously revealed in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer and had to get a mastectomy. He also uncovered through further testing that he had a BRCA2 gene variant, which increases the risk of developing several forms of cancer in both men and women, including breast cancer. Now cancer-free, he is passionate about sharing his personal experience, encouraging others to empower themselves with genetic risk information and, if needed, take preventive steps with their medical teams as early as possible.

“In 1980, I had the privilege of selling diagnostic imaging equipment, ranging from mammography to MRIs and CT scanners. This experience, coupled with my personal insights, has led me to believe that a significant transformation is necessary within the medical profession. I firmly believe that genetic testing should be the first line of defense,” said Mathew Knowles, MBA, PHD. “By prioritizing genetic testing, patients can receive critical information that empowers them to make informed decisions about their health based on the results. That is why I am honored to partner with 23andme to raise awareness about the importance of early detection.”

“Because of his own health journey, Mathew Knowles has been an ardent advocate for the importance of genetic testing and recognizing the incredible value in knowing your potential genetic risk of developing various types of cancer,” said Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder of 23andMe. “I’m proud to partner with Mathew on amplifying his story and working together to increase accessibility to genetic testing to empower consumers with this knowledge as it aligns perfectly with our mission at 23andMe.”

Current guidelines for clinical testing and reimbursement typically rely on patients having a personal or family history of cancer, but about half of people with genetic variants don’t qualify for testing based on these guidelines2, which is why 23andMe and Mr. Knowles believe broader access - especially within diverse communities - is essential.

23andMe provides an accessible BRCA1/BRCA2 (Selected Variants) Genetic Health Risk report* looking at a select 44 BRCA1/2 variants through its Health + Ancestry and 23andMe+ Premium services. Its newest membership and longevity platform, Total Health , employs next level genetic screening to look at thousands of variants in the BRCA genes and other genes associated with hereditary cancer risk.

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and biopharmaceutical company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit www.23andMe.com .

Mathew Knowles is a global leader in sales and marketing, brand development, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Mr. Knowles is widely regarded as the best in the world at what he does and is a sought-after speaker, consultant and trainer for some of the world's largest organizations and conferences. Mr. Knowles's professional insights and expert digital content have been recognized by organizations like LinkedIn, where he's been named a "LinkedIn Top Voice," a distinction reserved for the world's foremost authorities in their fields. His expertise has also made him a highly notable advisor for dozens of organizations across a wide array of industries.

Academically Dr. Knowles has undergraduate degrees in Business Administration and Economics from Fisk University, MBA and Ph.D from Cornerstone Christian Bible College and earned Professional Development Certifications from Harvard University in Ethical Leadership and Developing Cultural Intelligence. Additionally, Dr. Knowles is the author of five books, two of which are best sellers on Amazon and has published a white paper at West Virginia University titled "Strategic Partnerships at Walmart". Knowles is currently on the faculty at London College of Contemporary Music and Pepperdine University.

