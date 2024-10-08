Infinite Reality Acquires Extended Reality (XR) Leader Zappar, Strengthening the Company’s Immersive Technology Suite.

Zappar’s XR Tools Will Provide Infinite Reality Customers With Even More Capabilities to Design and Monetize Engaging, 3D Immersive Experiences

NORWALK, Conn. and LONDON, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality (iR) , an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and e-commerce through artificial intelligence (AI), spatial computing, extended reality (XR), and other immersive technologies, today announced the acquisition of Zappar , the premier, London-based XR platform and award-winning creative studio. Through this $45 million acquisition, Infinite Reality will expand its product portfolio with Zappar's advanced technology suite, including end-to-end XR software, an affordable mixed reality headset, and Accessible QR (AQR) code solutions. Zappar products empower businesses with next-gen 3D web tooling for creating, managing, and experiencing 3D websites, apps, and AR/VR content across mobile, desktop, and headsets like Apple Vision Pro, Quest 3, and Magic Leap 2. Now with the addition of Zappar’s capabilities, iR is better positioned to reshape commerce and digital media experiences with scalable, accessible solutions.

Born out of the University of Cambridge, Zappar has been working to expand the use of XR and place this emerging technology in the hands of more people for more than a decade. Zappar has established itself as a global leader in computer vision, developing software and hardware used by the world’s leading brands and creators for thousands of groundbreaking projects. Zappar has received multiple awards for XR innovation and accessibility, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies award, Auggie Awards for their AR campaigns and tooling, as well as Digiday, Pentawards, and Edison awards for driving inclusive and accessible design with their product Zapvision. Zappar’s custom WebAR technology, which provides web-based AR without being limited by third-party operating systems or device restrictions, sets it apart in the industry. Additionally, Zappar’s robust, long-standing partnerships with major global brands such as LEGOLAND , Nestle, Unilever, NBC Universal , Bayer, Pfizer, Rovio, Disney, H&M, and many more will further strengthen iR’s market presence and support growth and innovation.

“I am thrilled to welcome Zappar to our team,” said John Acunto, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinite Reality. “We look forward to integrating their incredible technology with the Infinite Reality Studio and our proprietary iR Engine, as well as working with the distinguished staff.”

Zappar products include:

Zapworks : A powerful, all-in-one XR platform for creating and deploying web-based augmented, virtual, and mixed reality experiences across all devices. With creative tooling for every skill level, from no-code options to advanced SDKs, along with complete deployment and distribution solutions, Zapworks empowers users to create, launch, and optimize immersive experiences regardless of their technical expertise.

: A powerful, all-in-one XR platform for creating and deploying web-based augmented, virtual, and mixed reality experiences across all devices. With creative tooling for every skill level, from no-code options to advanced SDKs, along with complete deployment and distribution solutions, Zapworks empowers users to create, launch, and optimize immersive experiences regardless of their technical expertise. Mattercraft : A fully-featured, browser-based tool for creating rich 3D web experiences, including WebAR for mobile, WebXR for headsets, and Web3D for desktops. These experiences can be deployed with a single click to any device.

: A fully-featured, browser-based tool for creating rich 3D web experiences, including WebAR for mobile, WebXR for headsets, and Web3D for desktops. These experiences can be deployed with a single click to any device. Designer : Zappar’s no-code WebXR tool enables anyone to create immersive 3D web experiences for desktops, headsets, and smartphones – without the need for apps. It combines an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop editor with complex functionalities to make the creation of stand-out XR experiences for marketing, learning and development, packaging, and more accessible to everyone.

: Zappar’s no-code WebXR tool enables anyone to create immersive 3D web experiences for desktops, headsets, and smartphones – without the need for apps. It combines an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop editor with complex functionalities to make the creation of stand-out XR experiences for marketing, learning and development, packaging, and more accessible to everyone. Zapbox : An entry-level XR headset with controllers that transforms any iPhone 11 or later into a fully-fledged XR headset for only $99.99. Now available at GameStop , Zapbox boasts a range of high-end features like full-color pass-through and two fully tracked Bluetooth controllers that enable users to physically interact with digital content. This affordable smartphone accessory will expand iR's ability to deliver cost-effective, immersive experiences like spatial videos, 360 video and photos, mixed reality art, and XR games.

: An entry-level XR headset with controllers that transforms any iPhone 11 or later into a fully-fledged XR headset for only $99.99. Now available at , Zapbox boasts a range of high-end features like full-color pass-through and two fully tracked Bluetooth controllers that enable users to physically interact with digital content. This affordable smartphone accessory will expand iR's ability to deliver cost-effective, immersive experiences like spatial videos, 360 video and photos, mixed reality art, and XR games. Zapvision : Zappar’s assistive technology enables people who are blind or have low vision to access product information on packaging with a single, Accessible QR code (AQR). Brands can create AQR codes for their products without making major package design changes or accommodating multiple code schemes, freeing up valuable space while still making information like warnings, nutritional and allergen information, expiration dates, and usage and recycling instructions available to the 295 million people who have moderate to severe visual impairment.

: Zappar’s assistive technology enables people who are blind or have low vision to access product information on packaging with a single, Accessible QR code (AQR). Brands can create AQR codes for their products without making major package design changes or accommodating multiple code schemes, freeing up valuable space while still making information like warnings, nutritional and allergen information, expiration dates, and usage and recycling instructions available to the people who have moderate to severe visual impairment. Studio Z : Zappar’s award-winning in-house immersive production studio. With this additional expertise and capabilities, iR’s Enterprise Solutions team will have even more resources to build best-in-class immersive experiences for the web.

“Joining Infinite Reality’s trailblazing portfolio empowers us to scale our technology and reach a much wider audience of clients and consumers and further expands our U.S. presence,” said Caspar Thykier, Co-Founder & CEO of Zappar. “With synergies across iR’s other subsidiaries, we can leverage our combined expertise to continue shaping the future of extended reality. We are extremely excited to join the Infinite Reality family and start this new chapter for the business and our partners.”

“This marks the sixth acquisition for Infinite Reality this year alone,” said Amish Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer for Infinite Reality. “Zappar's strong European presence and partnerships with global brands align perfectly with our expansion strategy. By integrating their expertise into our portfolio, we're creating a powerhouse of immersive technology that spans continents and industries.”

Zappar will remain headquartered in London, further expanding iR's already strong European presence and enhancing the company’s existing team, which currently includes operations in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh.

To learn more about Zappar’s XR and accessibility solutions, visit zappar.com . To explore the world of Infinite Reality, visit theinfinitereality.com .

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR)™ is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media, commerce, and community through AI, spatial computing, and other immersive technologies. iR’s suite of cutting-edge software, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft inventive digital experiences that uplevel audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. The company is backed by an impressive roster of investors including RSE Ventures, Liberty Media, Lux Capital, Lerer Hippeau, MGM, CAA, T-Mobile Ventures, Courtside VC, Exor, Terracap, IAC, Live Nation, as well as notable individuals such as Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons, and NBA player Rudy Gobert. For more information, visit theinfinitereality.com .

About Zappar

Zappar is a global leader in XR solutions to enhance the consumer experience, bridging the gap between the physical and the digital, giving brands, businesses, and creatives the superpowers to reach consumers in new and exciting ways. The company aims to deliver greater engagement and salience than anyone else. Zappar’s mission is to put advanced technology into the hands of ordinary people, empowering them to do wonderful things and even change the world. For more information, visit zappar.com .

Media Contact:

press@theinfinitereality.com

Investor Contact:

Brett Milotte, ICR

Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/483e493c-573a-4505-a462-5500ce762663

