Taoshi to Showcase World's First Decentralized and Fair Proprietary Trading Challenge, Built on Bittensor, at Permissionless III

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoshi, a forefront innovator in decentralized finance, will showcase its Proprietary Trading Network (PTN) at the upcoming Permissionless III conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, from October 9 to 11, 2024. Exhibiting at Booth #1433, Taoshi’s Manager of Research and Development, Thomas Dougherty, PhD, will be present to provide insights into the company’s breakthrough tool.

PTN is the world's first fair, decentralized proprietary trading challenge. Built on Bittensor, PTN allows traders to compete transparently and earn significantly more than they would with traditional proprietary firms, incentivizing some of the world’s best traders to provide actionable trading insights.

Taoshi’s PTN sets itself apart from most traditional proprietary trading firms, whose revenue comes from charging entry fees to traders. “When a disproportionate reliance is placed on the entry fees, there is little motivation to ensure long-term success for traders. Ironically, existing profit-sharing models are incentivized by traders failing their challenge period. With PTN, we want to change this,” said Dougherty.

Taoshi's mission is to disrupt financial market trading by democratizing access to sophisticated and ever-evolving trading strategies. Taoshi's PTN is leading the way in innovation through its decentralized AI technology that delivers exceptional advantages for traders.

About Taoshi:

Founded in 2023, Taoshi, Inc. is a software company that creates blockchain subnetworks built on Bittensor to revolutionize financial market trading. Taoshi is a trusted leader in the crypto space, celebrated for its innovative solutions and commitment to community impact. Explore how Taoshi is shaping the future of technology at www.taoshi.io .

About Thomas Dougherty, PhD:

Thomas Dougherty, PhD, is the Manager of Research & Development at Taoshi, where he applies his extensive expertise in machine learning and computer vision to advance financial technology innovation. With a doctorate from Stanford University, he oversees the research and development division, focusing on creating sophisticated trading strategies that balance predictability, risk exposure, and returns while addressing statistical instabilities.

At Taoshi, Thomas is the primary architect of the SN8 incentive mechanism, a cornerstone of the company's Proprietary Trading Network (PTN). He spearheaded the development of SN8's scoring system, which evaluates traders through a comprehensive approach that includes risk-adjusted returns, Sharpe ratio, and Omega ratio.

About Permissionless:

Permissionless is a conference for founders, application developers, investors, policymakers, and users. Permissionless III will gather the most influential minds in crypto for three days of networking, engaging content, and live conversations.



