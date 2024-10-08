Streamline Health® Debuts eValuator™ Quality Module

eValuator Quality Module provides real-time risk scoring and quality measurement impact, and has already been implemented in a leading health system

Atlanta, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has debuted a new quality module for eValuator and successfully implemented that module at an existing eValuator client.



Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. eValuator’s AI-enhanced pre-bill code auditing ensures that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide while avoiding denials. The eValuator quality module enables health systems to prospectively assess the risk score of individual claims and their estimated impact on overall quality measurement in real time. By eliminating manual, post-hoc risk scoring practices, the quality module introduces an industry-leading workflow that allows for correction of coding errors signaled by risk scores.

“We developed the quality module based on market research and were fortunate to build it in collaboration with existing eValuator clients to provide maximum value for health systems nationwide.” stated Ben Stilwill, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline. “We expect the insights this quality module delivers will improve the quality of care our clients are able to provide while bolstering our ability to ensure health systems are accurately paid for the care they’ve provided.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

Contact Jacob Goldberger Vice President, Finance 303.887.9625 jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net Source: Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.

