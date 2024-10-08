Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,378 in the last 365 days.

Palisade Bio to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit, Presented by Maxim Group LLC

– Live webcast fireside chat on Tuesday, October 15th at 4:30 PM ET

Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade,” “Palisade Bio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that J.D. Finley, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Mitch Jones, CMO of Palisade Bio will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit, presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET.

Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology, diagnostic, medical device, and healthcare information technology companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. We also plan to host several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates.

Click here to reserve your seat

About Palisade Bio 
Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908-824-0775
PALI@jtcir.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Palisade Bio to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit, Presented by Maxim Group LLC

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more