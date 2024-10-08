Gaxos to Participate in the Game Industry Conference on October 24th to October 27th in Poznan, Poland

Roseland, NJ, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Game Industry Conference on October 24th - 27th in Poznan, Poland,

“We are excited to be part of GIC 2024,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “As we continue to engage globally with development communities, gamers, and industry leaders, we forge meaningful relationships that facilitate growth for our AI offerings.”

To meet with Gaxos at the conferences or for press inquiries, please email press@gaxos.ai

About Game Industry Conference

The Game Industry Conference takes place alongside the Poznan Game Arena, one of the most important and largest game expos in Europe. Over 79,300 visitors enjoy the show by testing games and hardware from more than 220 expositors. The two events are the best place to meet most of the people from the Polish Game Industry. There are more than 500 studios and 15,200 people working in game development in Poland.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

