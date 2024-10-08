KSQ Therapeutics Appoints Anna Truppel-Hartmann, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSQ Therapeutics, Inc. (KSQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel treatments for solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Anna Truppel-Hartmann, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Truppel-Hartmann brings an accomplished track record in clinical development, medical affairs, patient engagement, and talent development. She will play a crucial role in advancing KSQ’s engineered tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (eTIL®) and engineered CAR-T (eCAR™-T) programs.



“Anna’s experience and success leading clinical development programs comes to KSQ at just the right time as we work to maximize the impact of our two eTIL clinical candidates,” said Qasim Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer of KSQ. “Her commitment to patient engagement aligns well with our values and our ambition to provide curative solutions for solid tumors. We are delighted to welcome Anna to the team.”

Dr. Truppel-Hartmann commented: “TIL therapies for the treatment of cancer are generating a lot of excitement, reminiscent of the first CAR-T approvals. KSQ has a unique and powerful offering in the TIL space – two potentially best-in-class therapies that hit genetic targets regulating the anti-tumor potency and persistence of TIL. KSQ-001EX and KSQ-004EX both have the opportunity to transform the treatment of solid tumors, and I look forward to working with the team to bring these novel therapies to as many patients as possible.”

Dr. Truppel-Hartmann has held key leadership roles at large pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotechnology firms. She is recognized for her strategic vision and strong relationships with healthcare professionals, regulatory authorities, and patient advocacy groups. Before joining KSQ, she was Chief Medical Officer at 2seventy bio, where she was instrumental in the development of both Abecma®, the first CAR-T therapy approved for multiple myeloma, and bbT369, an investigational gene-edited CAR-T. At Roche, she provided strategic direction on Polivy®, Hemlibra®, and Venclexta®, as well as label extensions for MabThera®, and led teams responsible for the launch of Gazyva®. In addition to her medical and strategic expertise, she is passionate about patient advocacy, talent development, and mentoring the next generation of leaders in the biotech industry. Dr. Truppel-Hartmann earned her Medical Doctorate in Nuclear Medicine from the University of Zurich, Switzerland and spent part of her medical education at the University of Vienna, Austria, and the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About KSQ-001EX and KSQ-004EX

KSQ-001EX, an eTIL therapy in which TIL are edited to inactivate the SOCS1 gene, and KSQ-004EX, an eTIL therapy in which TIL are edited to inactivate the genes encoding SOCS1 and Regnase-1, have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of solid tumors. In preclinical studies, both therapies demonstrated enhanced anti-tumor function in solid tumor models refractory to PD-1 as well as enhanced persistence and memory formation. Both therapies are manufactured by CTMC using KSQ’s ExPRESS™ process using patient tumor samples, including core biopsies, as starting material.

About KSQ Therapeutics

KSQ Therapeutics is advancing a pipeline of tumor- and immune-focused drug candidates to treat cancer across multiple drug modalities, including targeted therapies, adoptive cell therapies, and immunotherapies. KSQ's proprietary CRISPRomics® discovery engine enables genome-scale, in vivo-validated, unbiased target discovery across broad therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit www.ksqtx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

KSQ Media Contact:

Cory Tromblee

cory@scientpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.