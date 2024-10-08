CoreCivic Announces 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it will release its 2024 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. A live broadcast of CoreCivic's conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. central time (9:30 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, November 7, 2024.



To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance here https://registrations.events/direct/NTM123920992. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode.

Participants may access the audio-only webcast of the conference call from the Company's website at www.corecivic.com under the “Events & Presentations” section of the "Investors" page. A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and one of the largest prison operators in the United States. We have been a flexible and dependable partner for government for over 40 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at www.corecivic.com.

Contact: Investors: Michael Grant - Managing Director, Investor Relations - (615) 263-6957

Media: Steve Owen – Vice President, Communications - (615) 263-3107

