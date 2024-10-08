Critical Response Group Expands Accessibility of Collaborative Response Graphics® with New Vector-GIS Formats

Innovative mapping solution for first responders further improves emergency communication and coordination

HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Response Group (CRG), the nation's leader in critical incident mapping data, is proud to announce the official expansion of offering its Collaborative Response Graphics® in vector formats. This enhanced offering increases the accessibility of CRGs across a variety of GIS platforms and environments, reinforcing CRG's commitment to creating a unified common operating picture for first all responders.



While CRG has been selectively offering a variety of vector formats for the past few years, this expansion underscores the company’s continued dedication to providing the most versatile and accessible mapping data solution to enhance situational awareness in emergencies. These vector outputs include essential elements and layers of CRG maps and can seamlessly integrate with pre-existing software platforms already trusted by public safety professionals.

"At Critical Response Group, our mission has always been to improve communication and coordination during crises. Offering our CRGs in additional GIS formats further empowers first responders by providing them the right information for effective decision-making and communication, no matter which platform they use," said Mike Rodgers, CEO of Critical Response Group. "We believe that speaking the same language off of a common map during a critical incident saves time—and lives."

Inspired and built from lessons learned in the field, CRGs have been deployed nationwide to protect schools, businesses, hospitals, and critical infrastructure. By providing a clear, shared understanding of any site’s layout, CRGs enhance response time, unify emergency teams, and support command and control during high-stress situations.

For more information about Critical Response Group and its solutions, please visit www.crgplans.com

About Critical Response Group



Critical Response Group, Inc. is the nation’s leader in critical incident mapping data producing common operating pictures to enhance command and control efforts during an emergency. CRG’s origins are grounded in thousands of real-life direct-action raids conducted by the United States Special Operations Forces (USSOF) over the past two decades, and the company has developed over 30,000 maps nationwide. The management team comprises decorated and combat-tested USSOF officers and senior law enforcement executives with a unique perspective on building and implementing CRGs for domestic first responders to use when a crisis occurs. For more information, visit https://www.crgplans.com or contact us by emailing info@crgplans.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63f5c0c5-1acd-41d4-9291-be3a14a70afe

Contact: Critical Response Group Email: info@crgplans.com Phone: (609) 853-4100 Website: [www.crgplans.com](http://www.crgplans.com)

