Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Donates $100,000 to the American Red Cross Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for patients with rare diseases, today announced that it has contributed $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support ongoing relief efforts for communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.



"At Catalyst, our commitment to the community is unwavering, particularly in times of crisis," said Richard J. Daly, President and CEO of Catalyst. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to those affected by Hurricane Helene and are honored to contribute to the American Red Cross relief efforts. Through our donation, we aim to help ensure that essential resources reach those who need them most during this challenging time."

“Thanks to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ generous donation, the American Red Cross, alongside our partners, is able to support families who experienced the heartbreaking devastation from Hurricane Helene,” said Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross. “We are grateful for partners like Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as we work together to provide comfort and hope to people when they need it most.”

Hurricane Helene has caused widespread devastation, leading to urgent support needs for displaced families. In response to Hurricane Helene, the American Red Cross has mobilized a massive relief effort to bring critical aid to those in need with help. Across the Carolinas, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida, over 1,400 Red Cross disaster responders are working tirelessly to provide safe shelter, meals and comfort to families facing unimaginable destruction. Catalyst's contribution will help sustain these vital efforts and bring hope to those in need.

For those who wish to join in supporting the relief efforts, donations can be made directly to the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence while actively seeking to expand its global commercial footprint through strategic partnerships. Catalyst is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL., and was recognized on the Forbes 2024 list as one of America's most successful small-cap companies. For more information, please visit Catalyst's website at www.catalystpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2023 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





Investor Contact Mary Coleman, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (305) 420-3200 mcoleman@catalystpharma.com Media Contact David Schull, Russo Partners (858) 717-2310 david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.