Golden Chick Builds for Growth by Partnering with Qu to Streamline Operations, Improve Order Accuracy & Elevate the Guest Experience

ROSSLYN, Va., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Qu announced a strategic partnership with Golden Chick, one of the country’s fastest growing quick service restaurant chains specializing in fried and roasted chicken. Reinforcing its commitment to exceptional experiences for “Every Guest, Every Time,” the partnership aligns with Golden Chick’s current mission to ensure each guest receives an accurate order, every visit.



Golden Chick saw the potential for realizing their mission with Qu’s unified commerce platform , currently being implemented across its 230 locations for dine-in, drive-thru and delivery services. Leveraging Qu’s native products for in-store POS and kiosks, AI-driven kitchen solutions (KDS), and direct delivery integrations, Golden Chick is poised to deliver a consistent, highly integrated ordering journey while achieving its ambitious growth goals.

“Golden Chick’s unwavering focus in 2024 is to streamline operations while not compromising order accuracy or creating cumbersome processes for our team members. With Qu, we can quickly deliver guests’ orders to the kitchen with precision, guaranteeing an outstanding experience for our guests” said Brian Loescher, president of Golden Chick Franchising. “In today’s climate, guests won’t tolerate even the smallest mistake and Qu ensures we consistently meet the highest of guest standards,” added Loescher.

Founded in 1967, Golden Chick operates more than 230 locations across multiple states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The brand continues to expand, making guest satisfaction and operational excellence top priorities in its mission to grow and innovate. But both innovation and growth were complex and costly on the previous POS system, which could not seamlessly integrate new technologies.

By adopting Qu’s platform, Golden Chick is taking advantage of Qu’s flexible integrations, simplified omni-channel menu management, and improved operational controls. The ease and speed of Qu’s integration approach has unlocked new opportunities for Golden Chick to enhance its loyalty program, mobile app experience, and explore boundary-pushing advances using Voice AI in the Drive-Thru and Edge Computing . The brand is looking to activate cloud-based smart camera security and dynamic menu boards with built in order confirmation screens in the near future.

“We’re stepping into a new age of customer-facing technology with the help of Qu. Qu’s unified platform opens up an abundance of avenues for us including the ability to quickly change menu board offerings, as well as, providing crucial insights and data to inform our overarching operating strategy,” said Cynthia Loescher, vice president of Information Technology.

With its extremely heavy drive-through volume, Golden Chick team members gravitated to Qu’s simple, gesture-based ordering and line-busting tablets increasing drive-through and in-store order velocity. The chain taps into Qu’s native kitchen solutions (KDS) to further streamline the ordering and fulfillment process with improved accuracy and speed.

Since the initial pilot in Q1, more than half the locations have gone live with Qu in six months and the brand has already seen immediate improvements. Employee training times have decreased and integration with existing systems has been easier and faster.

“We’re seeing reduced employee training times, seamless integrations, and early indications that drive-thru times—which were already some of the fastest in the industry—will improve even further,” said Brian Loescher.

“Our initial meetings with Golden Chick’s executive team revealed our shared commitment to improving guest experiences through exceptional technology and people," said Niko Papademetriou, co-founder at Qu. “Their decision to fully adopt Qu’s commerce solution is not just a strategy for meeting their 2024 mission; it’s a commitment to building a lasting foundation for success in the years ahead.”

About Golden Chick

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a growing quick-service restaurant franchise that prides itself on providing delicious food and great customer service. The family-oriented brand is the creator of the Original Golden Tenders® and the Big & Golden® Chicken Sandwich, along with other chef-inspired menu items including its Golden Roast Chicken. Golden Chick is home to USA Today 10Best’s 2024 #2 fast food side (Fried Okra), #4 best fast food fries and #6 best fast food fried chicken in the country and was ranked #86 in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 listing in 2023. In 2024, Golden Chick was included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurant Brands in the U.S. (#151). With dine-in, drive-thru, curbside pickup, catering and third-party delivery service capabilities, Golden Chick has more than 230 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and opening soon Nevada. For more information about Golden Chick, or how to become a franchisee, please visit www.goldenchick.com , like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and check out our Twitter.

About Qu

Qu is evolving restaurant POS to create a truly connected restaurant experience for guests and operators at quick service and fast casual restaurants. Qu’s industry-leading, cloud-native Unified Commerce Platform fuses the ordering, operations, and guest engagement functions, delivering the real-time data needed to drive loyal, repeat guests. Based in Rosslyn, VA, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital. Visit www.qubeyond.com

