Fawesome Unveils First-Ever Original Feature Film, Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street

Fawesome Original Premiering on October 11, 2024 on Free Ad-Supported Channel, Fawesome Brings Powerful Story of Black Wall Street to Life

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fawesome , a free ad-supported video-on-demand channel, announces the release of its highly anticipated first Fawesome original feature film, Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street. Premiering on October 11, 2024, this biographical drama captures the epic rise of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street, brought to life through the inspiring true story of visionary entrepreneur O.W. Gurley.



Starring Darius McCrary, best known for his iconic role as Eddie Winslow in Family Matters, Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street is a cinematic journey through one of the most remarkable chapters in American history. The film tells the story of how O.W. Gurley, fueled by ambition and resilience, transformed the Greenwood District into a flourishing hub of Black-owned businesses—a place that became a symbol of Black excellence and economic power.

Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today , Fawesome’s parent company said, “Fawesome Original’s Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street brings a prolific story of grit and determination in the face of adversity. As a minority-owned ad-supported CTV publisher, Future Today is committed to providing diverse stories, actors and directors a platform to be seen, heard, and celebrated.”

Directed by Aaron L. Williams and produced by Williams and Joshua K. Carpenter, along with Executive Producers Vikrant Mathur and Alok Ranjan, the film’s cast includes Fatima Marie as Emma Gurley, Orlando Eric Street as J.B. Stradford, and Larry Guidry as Tobias.

“Fawesome was the ideal platform to share this powerful story with the world, and the actors truly breathed life into the narrative,” said Aaron L. Williams, director, writer and producer of the film. “We believe Fawesome's audiences will be captivated by the stunning performances and compelling storyline, and we're excited to continue bringing more untold stories to light.”

More about Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street:

Greenwood Rising: The Rise of Black Wall Street is a must-watch historical drama that tells the untold true story of O.W. Gurley, his wife Emma, and their rise from humble beginnings. Together, they embark on a love-filled journey through one of the most adventurous chapters of Black history, overcoming racism and unjust laws to build the thriving community that became known as Black Wall Street.

Set in the late 1800s, Greenwood Rising features a soundtrack that blends jazz from the era with modern urban beats—from hip hop club bangers to smooth R&B hits. The music brings O.W. and Emma’s adventure to life, moving audiences in their seats with every beat, making their journey feel as alive and relevant as ever.

Greenwood Rising showcases the triumphs and struggles of a couple whose determination turned what seemed like an impossible dream into one of the greatest moments in Black history. Their fight for justice, rooted in Black excellence, created a legacy that stands as a powerful symbol of what Black communities can achieve, even when the odds are stacked against them.

You can view the trailer here .

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here .

About Fawesome

Fawesome presents a vast collection of 173,000 popular movies, comedy specials, documentaries and television shows, spanning all genres; family, comedies, true crime, drama, westerns, reality and classics, all accessible for free without the need for subscriptions, credit cards or accounts. Enjoy high-definition movies and popular TV shows in various categories like Comedy, Food, Travel, Health and Lifestyle. Fawesome is available on all major OTT platforms and streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, all Smart TVs, iOS and Android devices.

