KellyOCG Named MSP and Services Procurement Leader by Everest Group

Business recognized as Star Performer in Contingent Workforce Management, Managed Service Provider

TROY, Mich., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, has been named a Leader on Everest Group’s 2024 PEAK Matrix® assessments for both Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Services Procurement. The workforce solutions provider was also recognized as a Star Performer in the MSP category.



The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of US contingent workforce providers based on their market impact, vision, and capability. Providers are assessed in seven categories: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. They are ranked as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants.

“KellyOCG has demonstrated significant growth amidst the global uncertainty of 2023, supported by its expansive global presence and diversified industry portfolio. Its recent acquisition of Motion Recruitment Partners shall further boost its capabilities in the talent acquisition space,” Krishna Charan, vice president at Everest Group, said.

“It has also made continued investments in its proprietary technology ecosystem – Helix – through a strategic focus on AI, automation and total talent value proposition for its clients. This, coupled with its partnerships with third-party direct sourcing platforms and Freelancer Management Systems (FMSs) such as Upwork, have helped KellyOCG secure its position as a Star Performer and Leader on Everest Group’s CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix® 2024.”

Kelly completed the acquisition of Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC, including its MSP and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) business Sevenstep®, in June. KellyOCG recently also announced several enhancements to its Kelly Helix technology platform, including partnerships with Upwork and Brightfield, enabling clients to source top talent and making the right decisions faster. In addition, the business further strengthened its services procurement solutions.

“KellyOCG has witnessed significant growth in its services procurement portfolio in 2023, driven by its expansive geographic presence and its capabilities to cater to diverse client needs across the services procurement value chain,” Charan said. “Its continued investments to rapidly advance its services procurement services through a consultative approach and its strategic partnerships with technology providers like Globality and TealBook to enhance AI-enabled sourcing and supplier access has helped it in further strengthening its position as a Leader on Everest Group’s Services Procurement / SOW PEAK Matrix® 2024.”

Earlier this year, KellyOCG was also named a Major Contender on Everest Group’s 2024 PEAK Matrix® Assessment for RPO, alongside Sevenstep, which was named a Star Performer, reflecting its success in enabling clients to navigate uncertain markets.

“We have strategically invested in our MSP and services procurement solutions to provide our clients with actionable data and unparalleled visibility into their contingent workforce,” KellyOCG President Tammy Browning said. “Powered by our industry-leading technology platform, Helix, and people who are obsessed with solving our clients’ most complex challenges, we’re proud to be recognized as a Leader and Star Performer.”

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Kelly®

Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners, we connect jobs seekers around the world with meaningful work. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Visit kellyservices.com.

