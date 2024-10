LXP Industrial Trust to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results and Host Conference Call November 6, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results the morning of Wednesday, November 6, 2024. LXP will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:



Conference Call: (888) 660-6082 or (929) 201-6604 (International)

Conference ID: 1576583

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/703292840

or visit: https://ir.lxp.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx to access the webcast link

A telephone replay of the call will be available through November 13, 2024 and via webcast for one year by accessing:

Telephone: (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 (International)

Access Code for replay numbers: 1576583

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in target markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information, including LXP’s Quarterly Supplemental Information package, or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:

Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:

Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com

