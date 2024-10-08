One Millionth Procedure Completed Using LENSAR’s Cataract Laser Systems

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced robotic laser solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that more than one million procedures have been performed using its technology.



“We are proud to celebrate this significant milestone with our surgeon partners. Our mission is to bring innovative robotic laser solutions to cataract surgeons to help them improve clinical efficiencies and outcomes, while revolutionizing the patient and surgical experience,” said Nick Curtis, President and CEO of LENSAR. “The completion of our millionth procedure is a testament to our longstanding commitment to provide premium robotic technology that we believe enhances the user experience and addresses the needs of our surgeon partners and their patients. We see the achievement of this milestone as confirmation that cataract surgeons recognize the many benefits that our robotic laser systems provide.”

LENSAR introduced its cataract laser LLS platform in 2012 and has worked closely with surgeon partners to develop the ALLY System. ALLY is designed to empower surgeons to perform not just standard laser cataract surgery but robotic, laser cataract surgery. Only the ALLY System combines robotic intelligence and precision with surgeon experience and expertise to deliver the most advanced cataract procedures with the goal of consistently delivering improved clinical outcomes and patient experiences.

“LENSAR is the only company focused on robotic laser cataract surgery and we will continue to optimize premium laser cataract surgery with the primary objective of bringing even greater value to surgeons, their staff and the patients they serve,” said Nick Curtis.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of astigmatism as an integral aspect of the procedure. LENSAR has developed its ALLY ® Robotic Cataract Laser System as a compact, highly ergonomic system utilizing an extremely fast dual-pulse laser and integrating AI into proprietary imaging and software. ALLY is designed to transform premium cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced robotic technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in a sterile operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reducing overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline ® software technology, which is designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.

