Avetta Appoints Brandon Grinwis as Chief Financial Officer

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, announced Brandon Grinwis as the company’s next Chief Financial Officer. Grinwis will oversee the company’s financial strategy through its next stage of growth and will report directly to Avetta’s CEO, Arshad Matin.



“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon as the CFO of Avetta,” said Arshad Matin, CEO of Avetta. “Brandon is a proven leader who will oversee our finance team during an important time for Avetta in our ongoing growth and innovation journey. An executive of his caliber brings a wealth of knowledge that will offer great value to Avetta through its next chapter of growth.”

Grinwis is a business-focused CFO with a background in technology and has proven experience making operational and strategic contributions to growth-oriented companies. He brings over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, ranging from management consulting to private equity and publicly traded environments. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Customer Operations at Insurity, where he was responsible for developing and leading world-class teams focused on driving customer success and supporting organizational growth. Before that, he held leadership roles at Ascentis (acquired by UKG) as CFO and Code42 as Vice President of Finance and Business Operations.

“I am excited to join Avetta as the company executes its mission to create safer and more sustainable workplaces,” said Brandon Grinwis, CFO of Avetta. “There is a tremendous opportunity to scale the business and make an even greater impact on the industry. I look forward to bringing my experience to advance the company’s mission and deliver value to suppliers and clients globally.”

Grinwis holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor’s in Finance and Economics from Ohio University.

