Vishay Precision Group Launches Inaugural Sustainability Report

The Report Outlines Company’s Key Milestones to Date Achieved on its ESG Journey

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced the release of its inaugural Sustainability report, which highlights the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts during the period 2022 through 2023. The report highlights performance on material topics including energy management, product quality, business ethics, information security, health and safety, among others.



Key highlights include:

13% reduction in electrical energy use intensity from 2021 baseline.

Zero product recalls for potential manufacturing or design defects in 2023.

Update and training provided to senior level employees to the revised Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption policies in 2023.

Zero material information security breaches, penalties or settlements in 2023.

Ziv Shoshani, VPG’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are proud to introduce our first Sustainability Report. This report marks a significant milestone in VPG’s sustainability journey. Our commitment to sustainability stems from the principles held by our founder, Dr. Felix Zandman, to conduct ourselves with integrity and honesty. These principles remain a fundamental part of our core values.”

"We take great pride in how VPG’s employees contribute to a more sustainable world by helping to make our customers’ products and processes safer, smarter, and more productive to deliver long-term value creation globally,” noted Mr. Shoshani.

The report along with additional information about the company’s ESG journey and sustainability initiatives is available on VPG’s website via the following link: VPG 2024 Sustainability Report.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

