Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market to Garner USD 176 Mn by 2027: AMR

Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global smart indoor garden systems market is experiencing notable growth due to the increasing awareness of smart gardening technologies and the expansion of the construction sector. As urbanization continues and more people adopt sustainable living practices, smart indoor gardening has become a popular solution for growing fresh produce indoors. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global smart indoor garden systems market was valued at $105.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $176.6 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% between 2020 and 2027. This growth is driven by several key factors, including rising disposable income, the growing greenhouse effect, and advancements in indoor gardening technologies.Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09426 Drivers of Market GrowthOne of the primary drivers of the smart indoor garden systems market is the growing awareness of smart indoor gardening. As consumers become more interested in sustainable living and reducing their carbon footprint, smart indoor gardens offer an efficient way to grow fresh herbs, vegetables, and flowers year-round without the need for outdoor space. Additionally, the rise in disposable income among consumers, particularly in urban areas, has made these systems more accessible, leading to increased adoption.The greenhouse effect and concerns about environmental sustainability have also contributed to the demand for smart indoor gardens. As climate change impacts outdoor growing conditions, indoor gardening provides a controlled environment where plants can thrive, regardless of external weather patterns. This makes smart indoor garden systems a practical solution for individuals living in areas with harsh climates or limited access to fresh produce.The construction sector’s expansion, especially in urban regions, has further boosted the demand for indoor gardening solutions. With limited outdoor space in densely populated cities, smart indoor garden systems allow residents to maintain gardens within their homes or commercial spaces. This has led to an increased adoption of smart indoor gardens in residential and commercial buildings, enhancing the overall market growth.Challenges Facing the MarketDespite the growth of the smart indoor garden systems market, there are several challenges that could hinder its expansion. One of the primary barriers is the availability of substitutes, such as traditional indoor gardening methods, which may be less expensive for some consumers. Additionally, unfavorable and changing climate conditions, while driving some interest in indoor gardens, can also create unpredictable growing environments that could affect product efficacy.Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the smart indoor garden market. The outbreak and subsequent lockdowns hindered manufacturing activities and disrupted supply chains, leading to delays in production and shipment of smart garden systems. The prolonged closure of manufacturing facilities and restrictions on workforce movement further affected revenue generation for companies in the market. However, with governments allowing industrial processes to resume, the market is expected to recover and regain momentum as economies stabilize.Full Report With TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-indoor-garden-systems-market-A09426 Opportunities for Market GrowthDespite these challenges, there are significant opportunities for growth in the smart indoor garden systems market. Advancements in smart gardening technologies, such as automation, AI integration, and remote monitoring, are expected to attract more consumers. These innovations allow for more precise control over plant growth conditions, making it easier for users to manage their gardens from anywhere.The growing trend of urban farming and the increasing focus on sustainable agriculture are also expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players. As more people look for ways to grow their own food in urban environments, smart indoor garden systems provide a convenient and sustainable solution. This shift towards self-sufficiency and sustainability is likely to drive further adoption of these systems.Market SegmentationThe global smart indoor garden systems market is segmented by type, technology, end-user, and region. Based on type, the wall garden segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a projected CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Wall gardens are becoming increasingly popular due to their space-saving design and aesthetic appeal, making them ideal for urban homes and offices. However, the floor garden segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, making up more than three-fourths of the total market.In terms of end-user, the residential segment is expected to register the highest growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.7%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer interest in sustainable home gardening. Meanwhile, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total market. Commercial establishments, including restaurants and offices, are adopting smart indoor garden systems to enhance their sustainability efforts and provide fresh produce for their operations.For More Information: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/03/10/2190544/0/en/Global-Smart-Indoor-Garden-Systems-Market-to-Garner-176-559-1-Thousand-by-2027-AMR.html Regional InsightsRegionally, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The region’s growing population, urbanization, and rising interest in sustainable living are driving the demand for smart indoor garden systems. Additionally, the expanding construction sector in countries such as China and India is contributing to the market's growth in this region.However, North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market share. The region’s strong focus on innovation, technological advancements, and increasing awareness of sustainable practices have contributed to the widespread adoption of smart indoor gardens.Key Market PlayersSome of the leading companies in the global smart indoor garden systems market include BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH), CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming Ltd., Click & Grow LLC., EDN Inc., Grobo Inc., Plantui Oy, SproutsIO Inc., Aero Farms, Agrilution GmbH, and AVA Technologies Inc. These companies are leveraging new technologies, product innovations, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position and capitalize on the growing demand for smart indoor gardening solutions.More Publish Report:North America Doors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-doors-market-A102019 Robotic Floor Scrubber Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com-robotic-floor-scrubber-market-A107153 Barrier Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com-barrier-systems-market Pressure Relief Valves Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com-pressure-relief-valves-market-A16110 Hollow Metal Doors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com-hollow-metal-doors-market-A17056 Artificial Marble Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-showers-market-A16973

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.