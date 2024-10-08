Discover the Future of Faith and Security in "The End of Christianity" by T.G. Willis

Book Cover The Author Terence Willis

T.G. Willis invites readers to embark on a thought-provoking exploration of faith, morality, and divine assurance in his latest book, "The End of Christianity." This compelling work delves deep into the origins of moral foundations, the shifting landscape of faith, and God's ultimate plan for a new world order.About the BookAt the heart of human existence is the profound desire for security — for our families, our well-being, and our nations. In "The End of Christianity," T.G. Willis masterfully draws on this universal quest, reflecting on the comforting words of Jesus from John 10:28-29: "I give them eternal life, and they will never perish. No one can snatch them away from me. For my Father has given them to me, and he is more powerful than anyone else. No one can snatch them from the Father's hand." These verses provide the assurance of divine security that serves as the backbone of Willis's exploration.The book is divided into two parts:Part 1: T.G. Willis traces the origins of moral principles, originally designed to ensure constant personal and national security. He examines God's response to the rejection of His plan for Israel and Christianity's subsequent expansion to the nations. Readers are guided through the narrative of how Christianity, as we know it, will come to an end and how this will reshape Jewish identity and belief. This section also highlights the instability and insecurity in a world governed by self-serving powers, setting the stage for the miraculous return of Jesus Christ and the establishment of a new era.Part 2: Willis presents a clear, divinely ordained path to becoming part of God's new world. He emphasizes how this was made possible through the sacrificial act of Jesus shedding His innocent blood for humanity. The author outlines the ideal way to live a life of faith that ensures security and aligns with God’s ultimate plan for a renewed world.About the AuthorT.G. Willis was born in Africa and later emigrated to Australia, where his passion for faith and the Holy Scriptures began at a young age. Having embraced Christianity at the tender age of 6, Willis's spiritual journey has been one of deep devotion and rigorous study. His commitment to understanding the profound truths of the Bible led him to attend Bible College at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Canberra, Australia.With a lifelong dedication to theological exploration, T.G. Willis is a serious student of Holy Scripture, known for his insightful interpretations and ability to connect biblical teachings to the complexities of contemporary life. His works, including "The End of Christianity," reflect his unwavering faith and desire to guide others in their spiritual journey, offering a deeper understanding of divine security and God’s ultimate plan for humanity.The inspiration behind "The End of Christianity" stems from the author’s growing concern about how mainstream media exerts immense pressure to shape public perception, often leading people to believe they are solely in control of their surroundings and must address certain 'vital' aspects of life and conditions. This narrative has, in many ways, distorted reality by inventing and promoting so-called 'rights' that, rather than liberating, have caused significant destruction and hardship, especially among the younger generation. He believes that a true understanding of reality is not just beneficial but essential. Through this book, he aims to shed light on the necessity of grounding our beliefs and actions in genuine, divine wisdom rather than the fleeting constructs of societal norms and media influence.Message from the Author“Like it or not, agree or not, you are going to live forever. We currently live on a very slippery slope of life that will plunge us all into the fires of hell, should God remove his grace. He has offered a way of escape through his Christian Gospel which outlines his expectations and comforts. There is an indescribable feeling of joy and forgiveness that flows into the soul of the believer once God’s truth is known.”Terence Willis recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford, where he offered deep insights into his book. During the conversation, he delivered thoughtful reflections on the themes and ideas that form the foundation of this compelling narrative, enriching the audience's appreciation of the book's meaning and importance. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zg2I_02BssU Crawford TV Interview Link: 30 minutes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9HXFGjN5V4&t=1s "The End of Christianity" is more than a book; it is a call to reflection and a guide to understanding the shifting paradigms of faith in a world that often feels uncertain. T.G. Willis provides readers with a fresh perspective on what it means to be secure in one’s faith and how the teachings of Jesus Christ lay the foundation for a new era of divine governance. This book is available for purchase at Amazon or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/End-Christianity-T-G-Willis-ebook/dp/B0DB7T4DX4/ref

The End of Christianity by Terence Willis on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford

