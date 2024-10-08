SWIRMO: Building International Humanitarian Law into Military Planning and Operational Practices

SWIRMO has been an ICRC flagship event for military audiences since 2007. Time and again, we have seen that SWIRMO offers a unique platform to discuss and promote international humanitarian law (IHL).

The ICRC works to promote knowledge of IHL to protect the lives and dignity of people who are affected by the consequences of armed conflicts and other situations of violence. The ever-developing means of warfare requires a thorough consideration of IHL to ensure respect for the rights, safety, and protection of impacted people.

Almost 100 high-ranking military officials are gathered at the 17th edition of SWIRMO which aims to enhance understanding of international rules governing military operations, examine challenges of practical application of IHL on the modern battlefield, foster a shared vision of the integration of IHL into military planning, conduct of operations and force ethos, and develop mutual understanding between militaries and the ICRC as we operate in the same shared space.

Military operations conducted in a way that respects IHL can reduce civilian harm dramatically. Participants in SWIRMO explore how armed forces can effectively integrate IHL throughout their military doctrine education, training, and decision-making processes.

“Upholding international humanitarian law by planning military operations with the law of war as a priority is the key focus of SWIRMO,” says Gilles Carbonnier, vice-president of the ICRC during his opening statement.

In 2016 there were 49 armed conflicts. Today there are 120, involving over 60 States and 120 non-State armed groups. Some 195 million people live under the control of non-State armed groups. And this year will see more deaths of humanitarian workers in relation to armed conflict than ever before.

This is the backdrop to this year’s meeting. Respecting IHL is fundamental to minimizing human suffering, civilian losses, and damages to property. It is also crucial for civilians to have access to essential goods and services they depend upon.

Peter John Evans

head of ICRC unit for Arms Carriers and Influencing