“The Knowledge Management Memory Jogger” Winner for Business Management in the 2024 International Impact Book Awards

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ The Knowledge Management Memory Jogger ” by Dr. Cynthia J. Young was named a winner in the Business Management category by the 2024 International Impact Book Awards on September 23, 2024. The book can be purchased online through GOAL/QPC or Amazon Cynthia says, “After being named a Finalist in the 2024 International Book Awards and then a Silver Winner in the 2024 Nonfiction Book Awards, it is truly an honor to have ‘The Knowledge Management Memory Jogger’ named a winner in Business Management."A Nonfiction Book Awards judge commented, “What makes this book stand out is its attention to both organizational aspects of knowledge management. It provides strategies for individuals to enhance their skills and advance professionally while addressing how organizations can benefit from trust-building, collaboration, promotion, and inclusivity improvement. The emphasis on human-centered approaches throughout the book makes it a valuable tool for anyone seeking to optimize knowledge in a business setting.”“The Knowledge Management Memory Jogger” can help individuals develop problem-solving skills using human-centric knowledge management practices to understand better and conquer the challenges within their organization and with their teammates while elevating their professional opportunities.Organizations can use the human-centric knowledge management practices from “The Knowledge Management Memory Jogger” to build a culture of trust and collaboration while building teams where knowledge is shared and used for positive growth, revenue, and retention. “The Knowledge Management Memory Jogger” can be purchased online through GOAL/QPC or Amazon.To learn more about how knowledge management can support individual professional and organizational success, contact Cynthia Young at cjyoung@cjyoungconsulting.com.About CJ Young Consulting, LLCCJ Young Consulting, LLC was founded in 2020 by Dr. Cynthia J. Young to help rising professionals and executives ready to advance their careers using human-centric knowledge management practices to become better problem-solvers and elevate their careers. Read more about CJ Young Consulting at https://www.cjyoungconsulting.com ###

