[Leveraging the China-PSCs platform] 29th MIF to host over ten economic and trade promotion events for Portuguese-speaking countries to explore business opportunities through MICE platform

MACAU, October 8 - As part of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, the 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (29th MIF) will host over ten economic and trade promotion activities focusing on Portuguese-speaking countries. The “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Market Zone” will also be set up, featuring over 200 booths with more than 180 exhibitors. This will further enhance Macao’s role as a platform for fostering co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. The fair is committed to providing an integrated space for exhibitions, forums and conferences, project promotion seminars, and business matching sessions, creating more interactive opportunities for participants to experience Portuguese-speaking countries’ products and services while fostering greater trade exchanges between China, Portuguese-speaking countries, and the international market.

Over 180 exhibitors showcase new business opportunities in Portuguese-speaking countries

The “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Market Zone” will feature over 200 booths, attracting more than 180 government bodies, trade associations, and businesses from Portuguese-speaking countries. These exhibitors represent a wide range of sectors, including agricultural technology and machinery, agricultural products, wine and spirits, leisure food, coffee, cultural and creative products, finance, cross-border e-commerce, and logistics. This setup will help attendees explore new business opportunities within the economic and trade development of Portuguese-speaking countries and drive further collaboration. The zone will also include areas dedicated to showcasing the unique charms of Portuguese-speaking countries, such as the Portuguese-Speaking Countries Image Pavilion, the China-PSC Platform @ Macao Zone, and the Tasting Lounge, allowing participants to experience the distinctive appeal of these countries in various immersive ways.

Over ten economic and trade promotion activities to explore investment co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries

During the fair, over ten economic and trade promotion activities will be held, offering forward-thinking insights and investment opportunities in Portuguese-speaking countries, and providing a comprehensive platform for business co-operation between companies in China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

The first day of the fair (16 October) will feature a “Portuguese-speaking Countries Products and Services Matching Session,” followed by events such as the “14th Industrial and Commercial Summit between Jiangsu-Macao-Portuguese Speaking Countries,” the “Fujian-Macao-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Exchange Conference,” and the “China-Angola Investment and Trade Promotion Seminar.”

Exhibition and professional competitions drive synergistic effects

At the same time, the “G100 2024 Most Promising Portuguese-speaking Countries Wine and Spirits Awards” and the “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Coffee Bean Award Ceremony” will take place during the fair. Over 20 wine, spirits, and coffee suppliers or agents from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao will participate, showcasing more than 40 products in total. The goal of these authoritative and influential professional competitions is to create synergistic effects, enhance the professional branding of the exhibition, and increase the visibility and recognition of Portuguese-speaking countries’ products. This will also open up more opportunities for cross-platform and cross-regional co-operation.

The “three new” initiatives of the two exhibitions to boost international trade co-operation

Organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, the 29th MIF and the 2024MFE will be held concurrently at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao from 16 to 19 October 2024 (Wednesday to Saturday). This year, through a revised exhibition schedule, newly designed exhibition zones, and new activities, the two exhibitions aim to enrich the exhibition experience and help participants seize highly concentrated opportunities in logistics, people flow, capital flow, business opportunities, and information flow, promoting co-operation and shared success.

