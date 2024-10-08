Terecircuits Unveils New Bonding Material for Next-Generation Advanced Packaging

New material releases in microseconds, leaves no residue and is patternable, enabling a wide range of potential applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terecircuits Corporation, a venture-backed startup in advanced materials for the semiconductor industry, today introduced Terefilm®, a patented material designed for temporary bonding and debonding applications in advanced packaging.



According to Boston Consulting Group1, “The next generation of industry-leading organizations will be those that realize value creation is migrating towards companies that can design and integrate complex, system-level chip solutions using concepts like advanced packaging.” As components become smaller and more complex, the need for advanced temporary bonding materials, like Terefilm®, becomes paramount to enable emerging applications, including thin wafer handling and the transfer of fragile components.

Terefilm® meets these requirements, offering unparalleled advantages including rapid release, precise patterning, and clean decomposition without solvents. The material can be used in processing up to 230ºC, giving customers a wide process window for bond-debond with clean decomposition.

“Our focus with Terefilm® is squarely on innovating a novel material that will enable faster and more accurate semiconductor advanced packaging and related manufacturing processes,” said Wayne Rickard, CEO of Terecircuits. “Its benefits for bonding and debonding in semiconductor advanced packaging are compelling, offering ultra-clean, ultra-fast and residue-free release that eliminates traditional cleaning requirements and accelerates production. At the same time, its ability to enable selective material removal at nanoscale positions it for use in such diverse applications as enabling the parallel transfer of micro-LEDs and a photoresist for direct-write lithography. This flexibility makes Terefilm® a valuable solution for the challenges faced in advanced packaging today as well as emerging ones across a wide range of electronics manufacturing requirements.”

The properties of Terefilm® make it highly effective for several critical applications:

Clean Decomposition : Unlike conventional materials, Terefilm® undergoes a remarkably clean decomposition process when activated, leaving no residue. This ensures ultra-clean surfaces, which are essential for successful hybrid bonding and other high-precision applications.

: Unlike conventional materials, Terefilm® undergoes a remarkably clean decomposition process when activated, leaving no residue. This ensures ultra-clean surfaces, which are essential for successful hybrid bonding and other high-precision applications. Rapid Release : Traditional heat and UV-sensitive films can take several minutes to release. Terefilm®, however, releases in microseconds. This near-instantaneous decomposition significantly enhances manufacturing efficiency.

: Traditional heat and UV-sensitive films can take several minutes to release. Terefilm®, however, releases in microseconds. This near-instantaneous decomposition significantly enhances manufacturing efficiency. Precise Patterning: Similar to lithographic photoresists, the material can be patterned to enable selection of specific regions. This allows for the targeted release of individual chips or subsets of chips, replacing the traditional pick-and-place process. This capability enables the parallel transfer of multiple components, dramatically increasing production speed and precision.



To learn more about Terefilm® and its wide range of applications, please visit https://terecircuits.com/products/. To get more product information, contact Michele Fromel at mfromel@terecircuits.com.

About Terecircuits Corporation

Terecircuits Corporation is a venture-backed startup offering a truly groundbreaking core technology that will enable products requiring micron-scale circuit fabrication and assembly to be built faster and with greater accuracy than is achievable with today’s best practices. “Instrumenting the world” as envisioned by Industry 4.0 and IoT will require fundamental changes to advanced manufacturing to handle the sheer scale of production at reasonable costs, and Terecircuits meets these challenges with new and inventive materials and processes. Terecircuits democratizes advanced electronics manufacturing for displays, wearables, smart vehicles, virtual reality and medical devices through processes requiring less energy and capital equipment. For more information, visit www.terecircuits.com.

