Vice Admiral (Ret.) TJ White Joins Synergy ECP Board of Advisors

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy ECP, a leading provider of mission critical, highly technical solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities, is excited to announce the appointment of Vice Admiral (Ret.) TJ White to its Board of Advisors. Synergy ECP is a portfolio company of Falfurrias Management Partners.



Vice Admiral TJ White brings decades of experience and leadership to Synergy ECP, having served with distinction in the United States Navy for 33 years. His extensive background in cyber operations includes command of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet and the Cyber National Mission Force. Additionally, Vice Admiral White filled key leadership roles within the cyber and intelligence communities as Deputy Director, Tailored Access Operations, NSA and Director for Intelligence, J2, U.S. IndoPacific Command, among many other relevant experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vice Admiral White to our Board of Advisors,” said Bruce Howard, CEO of Synergy ECP. “His expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver impactful solutions in capability areas such as cyber operations, critical infrastructure security, and signals intelligence. We look forward to his contributions, insight, and deep understanding of what our national security customers need given his experience leading numerous joint military formations and combined Intelligence Community organizations.”

“I am honored to join the Board of Advisors at Synergy ECP,” said Vice Admiral White. “As cyber threats continue to evolve in complexity and scale, it is imperative to have businesses like Synergy ECP committed to solving the toughest technical challenges within the cybersecurity domain. Synergy ECP’s highly skilled workforce and deep intimacy across the cyber landscape made joining the Advisory Board a clear choice to continue to support the nation’s cybersecurity and intelligence efforts.”

About Synergy ECP

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Synergy ECP is a leading provider of cybersecurity, software and systems engineering and IT services to the U.S. intelligence and defense communities. The company leverages its expertise in data transport solutions, software and systems engineering, and other solutions to deliver critical and innovative capabilities to high-level decision makers that enhance our nation’s security. For more information, visit www.synergyecp.com.





Media Contact: Ross Hecox for Synergy ECP, ross.hecox@synergyecp.com, 410.290.1584

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.