October 8, 2024 ZUBIRI OPTIMISTIC SRDP ACT WILL FORTIFY PH DEFENSE AND POSITION PH AS AN EXPORTER IN GLOBAL DEFENSE MARKET With the signing of the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act (SRDP Act), the Philippines is now ready to take long strides toward strengthening its defense manufacturing capabilities, ready to achieve self-reliance in defense before aiming to become a key player in the global defense market. This is according to Sen. Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, the father of the SRDP Act, as he expressed his confidence that the new law, signed by President Bongbong Marcos Jr. today, will fortify the country's defense capabilities while reducing its reliance on foreign suppliers. "I thank President Bongbong Marcos for signing this into law and giving the country a fair shot at rebuilding our homegrown defense industry," said Zubiri, the principal author and co-sponsor of the SRDP Act. "This will be a great boon both for our defense forces and for our economy. It lays the foundation for a strong, self-reliant defense industry. We can now start manufacturing our own defense equipment instead of merely buying from other nations," he added. During the ceremonial signing, the President lauded Zubiri as the main proponent of the measure, saying "he has fought very hard to get this bill passed, and it's a good one," acknowledging the former Senate President's important role in crafting the measure, emphasizing that it was his vision that led to the law's creation. The law's main goal is to establish a robust defense manufacturing sector in the Philippines, positioning the country to not only meet its own military needs but also to become a supplier in the global defense market. "This is a game-changer for us. We are transitioning from being dependent on foreign suppliers to being a producer ourselves in the global defense arena," Zubiri stated. Zubiri highlighted the necessity of building a self-reliant defense system, especially in light of potential geopolitical challenges that could disrupt the supply of military equipment. "Paano kung magka-giyera, kung magka-aberya at biglang hindi na tayo makabili sa kanila? Paano natin dedepensahan ang sarili natin?" Zubiri pointed out. "We need to build our own, to arm our own." The SRDP Act sets a framework for the establishment and growth of local defense enterprises to meet the requirements of the Philippine defense forces. Beyond self-sufficiency, the law also positions the country as an attractive destination for global arms manufacturers to invest and collaborate with Filipino companies. "This law empowers us to become a player in the global defense market with proudly Filipino-made defense materiel," Zubiri said. He emphasized the need to capitalize on Filipino talent to lead the country's defense industry. "We have great Filipino minds, skilled professionals who can drive the growth of our local defense sector," he added. Reflecting on history, Zubiri recalled how Filipino migrants played a significant role in the military industry in Seattle, USA, during the 19th century. "If we look back on our history, we will see that Filipino migrants were instrumental members of the workforce behind the thriving military industry of Seattle. With the SRDP Act now in place, we hope to recreate that kind of success right on our own shores, with our own people, for our own troops," he said. Zubiri also highlighted the economic benefits of the SRDP Act, noting that the growth of a defense manufacturing industry would bring in investments, create jobs, and generate revenues for the country. "This law is not just about enhancing our defense capabilities; it is also a pathway to economic development and prosperity," he said. Calling on all sectors to support the implementation of the SRDP Act, Zubiri said, "This is a national endeavor, and I believe we can achieve great things together. Let us show the world what Filipino ingenuity and innovation can do."

