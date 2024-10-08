PHILIPPINES, October 8 - Press Release

October 8, 2024 Jinggoy: SRDP law will ensure adequate defense assets and empower local industries The enactment of the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act (SRDP) marks a significant milestone in bolstering the country's defense capabilities and self-sufficiency as it supports the growth of enterprises engaged in the manufacture of military equipment and technology, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada today said. "This is a major step in strengthening the country's defense posture by reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and promoting a self-sufficient defense industry," said Estrada, who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security and sponsor of the measure in the upper chamber. The Senate leader also said the new law is expected to enhance cooperation between the government, private sector and research institutions in developing new technologies. Under the new law, locally-owned companies will be given preference when it comes to the development, maintenance, and operation of critical military materiel, including, but not limited to, arms and ammunition, weapon systems, combat training, armor, and various other military equipment. The SRDP law likewise offers incentives for manufacturers to set up or move production to the Philippines, while protecting local businesses from unfair competition. "It is a strategic move that not only protects our national security interests but also promotes economic growth and technological innovation by giving preference to Filipino enterprises," Estrada said. "By prioritizing Filipino-owned companies in the development and supply of defense-related materials, we not only secure our national interests but also create more opportunities for job generation, skill development, and research advancement within the country," he added. Estrada also emphasized the importance of a self-reliant defense industry to address regional security challenges, highlighting that local production and technological advancement are key to a strong and sustainable national defense. "Through this measure, we ensure that our defense resources are not merely acquired but are built, maintained, and perfected by our own people," Estrada said.

