October 8, 2024 Bong Go pushes for improved public healthcare, expanded medical benefits for newborn babies at the 22nd National Newborn Screening Convention In line with his commitment to push for better healthcare services across the country, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, advocated for expanded benefits for newborn babies in support of the 22nd National Newborn Screening (NBS) Convention in Manila on Monday, October 7. "Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, isa po sa mga adbokasiya ko po na siguraduhin ang pag upgrade ng ating mga programa at serbisyo sa kalusugan. Kaya napakahalaga ng event na ito dahil it brings together experts, practitioners, and advocates who are dedicated to enhancing the quality of healthcare,"Go said. The senator, who has been holding regular public hearings to scrutinize various policies of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, called on PhilHealth to include treatment of the 29 metabolic and congenital disorders that may be found among newborn babies. Presently, Philhealth covers only the screening process. Go was guest of honor and speaker at the NBS Convention, an annual event that keeps health professionals updated on the recent developments on this public health program. The lectures provide additional information on the expanded newborn screening (ENBS) and relevant topics in the improvement of program implementation. This annual convention is spearheaded by a non-profit organization, Newborn Screening Society of the Philippines, Inc. (NSSPI) which consists of various health professionals dedicated to the promotion and advancement of newborn screening in the Philippines. During the event held at the Manila Hotel, a total of 1,100 medical professionals such as Midwives, Nurses, Doctors, Dieticians, Medical Technologists, and Chemists attended the event from all over the country. These attendees received tokens from the Senator. Go, who is a foremost advocate for improving the healthcare system and services in the country, has also been pushing for several other legislative measures concerning public health. With Go at the helm, the Senate Committee on Health had already earlier authored and co-sponsored the Republic Act No. 11712, which mandates the provision of additional health emergency allowances for public and private healthcare workers (HCWs) during the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies. "Marami akong narinig kanina na nagpapasalamat sa tulong ng Malasakit Center, ng Super Health Center. Alam niyo, huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako po ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo dahil sa pagkakaktaon na ibinigay ninyo sa akin na makapag serbisyo sa inyo," Go said at the convention. The senator further mentioned that he supported the passage of RA 11509, or the "Doktor Para sa Bayan Act", which establishes a Medical Scholarship and Return Service Program for deserving and qualified Filipino students to pursue medical studies in State Universities and Colleges or in Private Higher Education Institutions in regions where no SUCs are offering a medical course. Former President Rodrigo Duterte signed the measure in 2021. Go has also been advocating for programs and policies that would provide a better life for solo parents. These include RA 11861, which amended RA 8972 or the Solo Parents' Welfare Act of 2000 to grant additional benefits to solo parents, most of whom are women. Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of the said measure. In his ongoing commitment to enhancing the health sector, Go cited one of his legislative efforts, such as the filing of Senate Bill No. 2503, which proposes amendments to update and modernize the existing "Philippine Medical Technology Act" which was passed in 1969. Meanwhile, to promote employees welfare and improve public service delivery, Go has also introduced Senate Bill No. 2504, o ang "Salary Standardization Law VI, which seeks to build upon the provisions of the previously enacted Republic Act No. 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5 which Go served as one of its authors and co-sponsors in the Senate in 2019. He also welcomed a recent executive order by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that mandates significant salary increases for public servants. Go also initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after witnessing the struggles of financially disadvantaged Filipinos in settling their medical expenses. The program, institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, was principally authored and sponsored by Go. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program provides a one-stop shop where concerned agencies are brought under one roof to ensure that medical assistance programs are within the reach of indigent Filipinos. To date, 166 operational centers have helped more than 15 million Filipinos nationwide, according to the DOH. Go then recognized all the officials of NSSPI for their unwavering and continuous support to promote the enhancement of healthcare services in the Philippines including the overall chairperson of this year's convention, Dr. Ebner Maceda, the officers of the Newborn Screening Society of the Philippines Dra. Rizalina Racquel Gonzalez, Dra. Maria Melanie Alcausin, and Dra. Carmencita Padilla, among others. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," concluded Go.

