President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns killing of Eastern Cape community patrollers

President Cyril Ramaphosa is saddened by the killing of six community patrollers in Tina Falls/Godini near Qumbu in the Eastern Cape late on Sunday night, 06 October 2024.

The patrollers were reportedly preparing for duty at their base at Lugongozo Senior Secondary School when attackers struck with an assortment of firearms.

Six patrollers lost their lives while four were injured.

President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the survivors a speedy recovery.

President Ramaphosa said: “Our thoughts are with the families of these community members who died in the course of playing their part to keep their area safe.

“Following so soon after an equally tragic shooting at Lusikisiki, this new incident saddens and outrages us.

“However, it should also add to our resolve to stop criminals from terrorising communities in the mistaken belief that they’re untouchable.

“They will be brought to justice alongside anyone who harbours such criminals and does not report information to the authorities.

“Government will continue to work with communities to ensure our homes, neighbourhoods and public spaces are safe and that criminals know they will pay for their deeds.”

The President welcomes the intensive police investigation into the Tina Falls/Godini incident which the South African Police Service is confident has produced a positive lead.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za