Cooperative Governance supports International Fire Safety and Prevention Week, 6 to 12 Oct

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) proudly announces its support for the 2024 International Fire Safety and Prevention Week, which will be observed from 6-12 October 2024. This global event aims to raise awareness of fire prevention and safety practices, encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to take proactive steps to reduce the risk of fires and protect lives.

The NDMC calls on all South Africans to participate in this important week by learning more about fire safety, practicing safe fire prevention measures at home and in the workplace, and supporting local fire services in their efforts.

Fire Safety & Prevention: A shared responsibility

In line with the Fire Services White Paper, Fire Services is encouraged to pursue the implementation of an integrated fire risk management strategy, as it is critical that collectively we, as a nation, focus on fire prevention and preparedness, together. Fires are preventable, and the NDMC urges everyone to take simple steps, such as:

Educating communities to build their informal dwellings with a minimum gap of three meters between them to reduce the risk of fire spreading quickly.

Ensure that the spaces between these buildings are kept clear of debris and to always maintain open and accessible roads leading to the homes so that emergency vehicles can reach them without delay.

Ensuring that homes are equipped with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

Creating and practicing fire escape plans.

Being mindful of potential fire hazards, such as unattended cooking or faulty electrical wiring.

Educating children, family members, the frail and elderly about fire safety measures. By promoting these practices, we can all contribute to reducing the number of preventable fires and safeguarding lives.

Supporting our Fire Services

The NDMC also recognizes the heroic work done by the brave men and women of fire services across the country, both public and designated services, who are at the forefront of fire prevention and emergency response. Their dedication to protecting lives and property, often in dangerous and challenging conditions, deserves the highest praise.

During the International Fire Safety and Prevention Week, fire services across the country will host a variety of awareness campaigns and community outreach activities to educate the public about fire safety. These efforts will include amongst other, school visits, fire drills, safety demonstrations, and information sessions designed to help communities better understand how they can prevent fires and respond effectively in the event of an emergency.

The NDMC’s commitment to Fire Safety & Prevention

The NDMC have been working closely with all provinces and local municipalities to strengthen fire safety & prevention measures across the country, through its campaign to implement the Fire Safety & Prevention Strategy within municipalities. Since inception of the campaign in 2016/2017, to date more than one hundred and eighteen (118) municipalities have been assessed, with more than five hundred (five hundred) fire safety practitioners trained in aspects of fire risk assessment and safety strategies, through partnership with the Fire Protection Association of South Africa (FPASA).

To further support the prevention agenda of the Fire Services White Paper, the NDMC will be supporting the Vhembe District Municipality from 7-9 October 2024 in driving a fire safety awareness campaign through education and engagement with communities to promote fire safety awareness in the Vhembe District Municipality.

Call to action

We encourage all South Africans to take part in the events and campaigns organized during this week. Fire safety is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can prevent fires, save lives, and protect property. Let us use this week to raise awareness, educate ourselves and our communities, and ensure that fire safety becomes a priority for everyone. For more information on how you can participate in Fire Safety and Prevention Week or access fire safety resources, visit the NDMC’s official website or contact your local fire service.