Minister Barbara Creecy conducts inspection of Germiston to Katlehong commuter rail line, 8 Oct

Members of the media are hereby invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy on Tuesday, 08 October 2024 as she conducts an inspection of the Germiston to Katlehong commuter rail line as part of government’s programme to recover passenger rail services across the country.

During the inspection, Minister Creecy will take a train ride from the Germiston to the Katlehong station.

There will be a briefing on infrastructure investments and refurbishments as well as a walk about through both the Katlehong Sub and main stations.

The inspection takes place as part of the Department’s flagship October Transport Month campaign, which is now in its 19th instalment.

The details of the Minister’s inspection are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 08 October 2024

Time: 07H00 for 07H30

Venue: Departure Point: PRASA Umjantshi House, 30 Wolmarans Street, Johannesburg AND Pretoria Station.

NOTE FOR THE MEDIA:*

Combis to Germiston station have been arranged at PRASA’s head office, Umjantshi House. 30 Wolmarans Street, Johannesburg AND Pretoria Station for members of the media in Pretoria.

Members of the media are discouraged from driving straight to Germiston station due to limited parking space at the station.

Please wear closed shoes for the site tour.

Please confirm attendance with Sam Monareng on 073 491 3382 or monarens@dot,gov.za or Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 or masalei@dot.gov.za

Media Contact:

Mr Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015