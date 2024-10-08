Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Baby Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Baby Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The baby monitoring devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.48 billion in 2023 to $4.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to economic growth and affordability, rise in nuclear families, integration of health monitoring, urbanization and limited living spaces, changing work dynamics.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Baby Monitoring Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The baby monitoring devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to security and privacy features, customization and personalization, stress and anxiety reduction for parents, healthcare awareness and early detection, rising disposable income.

Growth Driver Of The Baby Monitoring Devices Market

The growing child population is expected to propel the growth of the baby monitoring device market going forward. Child population refers to the number of individuals aged 0–17 years living in a certain place, such as a village, city, state, province, country, or continent. Baby monitoring devices are commonly used among parents to ensure the safety and well-being of their infants. These devices are often considered essential for newborns and infants, providing parents with a sense of security and allowing them to respond quickly to their baby's needs.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Baby Monitoring Devices Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Dorel Industries Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Angelcare Monitors Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., iBaby Labs Inc., VTech Holdings Limited, Lorex Technology Inc., Summer Infant Inc., Nanit Inc., Owlet Baby Care Inc., Respisense, Safetosleep, Evoz Pharmaceutical Private Limited, Anker Innovations Technology Co. Ltd., Miku Inc., Infant Optics, MOBI Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Levana Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Baby Delight Inc., Invidyo LLC, FLIR Systems Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Snuza Inc., Foscam LLC, Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd., The Holding Angelcare Inc., Hisense Electrical Co. Ltd., Mayborn Group Limited, Arlo Technologies Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Baby Monitoring Devices Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the baby monitoring devices market are focused on introducing AI-based smart solutions, such as AI-based smart baby monitoring device, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An AI-based smart baby monitoring device is a technologically advanced system designed to monitor and ensure the safety and well-being of infants.

How Is The Global Baby Monitoring Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Internet Baby Monitor, Video Baby Monitor, Audio Baby Monitor

2) By Mode Of Connection: Wired, Wireless

3) By Application: Hospitals, Family, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Baby Monitoring Devices Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Baby Monitoring Devices Market Definition

Baby monitoring devices are electronic gadgets that combine a one-way/two-way radio or video transmission via the internet with a portable receiver to listen to or see an unsupervised infant. The baby monitor is made up of a transmitter device with a microphone and a camera that is positioned near the child. It sends the noises and images to a receiver unit equipped with a speaker and a display screen that is carried by or near the person caring for the newborn.

