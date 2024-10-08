Advantest Announces Call for Papers for VOICE 2025 Developer Conference in Austin, Texas

TOKYO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced a global call for papers for its VOICE 2025 Developer Conference focusing on leading-edge technologies and future trends. The conference will be held in Austin, Texas, at the AT&T Conference Center on May 12-14, 2025.



VOICE is the leading conference for the growing global community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, handlers, test cell solutions, product engineering and technology development. The annual conference brings together semiconductor test professionals representing the world’s leading integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, fabless semiconductor companies and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers to discuss the latest technology advancements and network with peers.

“With a legacy nearing 20 years, VOICE provides a premier platform for professionals from around the world to come together and explore new industry trends, technologies and challenges,” said Oded Olansky, General Chair of VOICE 2025 and WCS RF Products Si Test Architect and WCS Haifa Wireless Test Engineering Manager, Intel. “We are excited to bring you a comprehensive program focused on the most cutting-edge test technologies, enabling advanced applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), advanced packaging and high-bandwidth memory (HBM). All attendees are invited to network and participate in the technical program to expand their knowledge of emerging innovations.”

Like in previous years, VOICE 2025 will offer a wide array of learning opportunities through technical presentations, keynote addresses and technology kiosks. Advantest’s VOICE 2025 call for papers focuses on these technology tracks and suggested topic areas:

Artificial Intelligence — AI-aided testing, AI-generated code, smart data innovation and big data analytics and solutions addressing artificial intelligence.

— AI-aided testing, AI-generated code, smart data innovation and big data analytics and solutions addressing artificial intelligence. 5G/Millimeter Wave — 5G communications, WiGig and wideband Radio Frequency (RF).

— 5G communications, WiGig and wideband Radio Frequency (RF). High-Performance Digital — High-Performance Computing (HPC), high-end mobile processors and power distribution.

— High-Performance Computing (HPC), high-end mobile processors and power distribution. Factory Automation — Methodologies, tools and best practices that address the challenges in device production, including improving test data quality, reducing test excursion, improving OEE, yield, uptime and cost management.

— Methodologies, tools and best practices that address the challenges in device production, including improving test data quality, reducing test excursion, improving OEE, yield, uptime and cost management. Parametric Test — Cost of test reduction, throughput improvements, novel test techniques for parametric test or WLR, dynamic and predictive test flows and platform correlation techniques.

— Cost of test reduction, throughput improvements, novel test techniques for parametric test or WLR, dynamic and predictive test flows and platform correlation techniques. Hardware & Software Design Integration — Utilizing the latest hardware and software features, test cells and new test system enhancements.

— Utilizing the latest hardware and software features, test cells and new test system enhancements. Test Methodologies — Supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time-to-market improvements.

— Supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time-to-market improvements. T2000 — Automotive controllers, microcontrollers, power ICs, massive parallelism, system-level testing for SiP and display driver testing.

— Automotive controllers, microcontrollers, power ICs, massive parallelism, system-level testing for SiP and display driver testing. Hot Topics — New market drivers and future trends, secure ID and cyber security, secure cloud, video streaming/telepresence and IoT (wearables, sensors, smart cities and homes).

— New market drivers and future trends, secure ID and cyber security, secure cloud, video streaming/telepresence and IoT (wearables, sensors, smart cities and homes). Device/System-Level Test — Specific procedures, Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output (MIMO) testing, next-generation embedded processors, broadband fiber to the home, testing ICs for autonomous vehicles and multi-chip system-in-package devices.

Test developers and engineers can submit their abstracts to be considered for presentation at https://voice.advantest.com/call-for-papers/. To be considered, submissions must be received by Nov. 8, 2024. Accepted abstracts will be notified on Dec. 30, 2024. Attendees at the conference sessions in May 2025 will vote for the best papers via the VOICE mobile app, with winning presenters receiving prizes and awards during the closing ceremonies.

For more information about the VOICE 2025 Developer Conference or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://voice.advantest.com/ or email corpcomms@advantest.com.

About VOICE 2025

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. For event updates, follow #VOICE2025 on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

Contact:

Cassandra Koenig

Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.